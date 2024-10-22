(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 11.2024



TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year 2024 guidance

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2024 mainly driven by a temporary slowdown impacting both our Systems and Machine & Units segments.

We have experienced a temporary slowdown in market activities in our System business segment mainly driven by a slowdown in Packaging and lower demands in Corrugated. We expect to return to growth at the beginning of 2025.

In addition, we have seen postponed customers' investment decisions in the Machines & Unit segment, expected to be taken now in the first half of 2025.

The Customer Care business is expected to grow further and will be close to the plan level.

Implemented operational initiatives are showing good results and have improved underlying margins.

As a result, we are adjusting our expectations for full-year 2024 organic revenue growth to be -15 to -10% (previously: 0 to 5%) and the adjusted EBITDA margin to be 0 to 2% (previously: 4 to 6%) as an effect of lower sales.

Stephan Plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780