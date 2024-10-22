IBM Advances Secure AI, Quantum Safe Technology With IBM Guardium Data Security Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IBM Guardium Data Security Center

provides unified, SaaS-first data security capabilities amid hybrid cloud, AI, and quantum transformation

New software part of IBM's comprehensive approach for protecting hybrid cloud and AI

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid cloud-, AI-, and quantum-related risks upend the traditional data security paradigm, IBM (NYSE:

IBM ) is launching IBM Guardium Data Security Center

– allowing organizations to protect data in any environment, throughout its full lifecycle, and with unified controls.

IBM Guardium Data Security Center

IBM Guardium Data Security Center

provides a common view of organizations' data assets, empowering security teams to integrate workflows and address data monitoring and governance, data detection and response, data and AI security posture management, and cryptography management together in a single dashboard. IBM Guardium Data Security Center includes generative AI capabilities to help generate risk summaries and boost security professionals' productivity.

The center features IBM Guardium AI Security ,

software to help protect organizations' AI deployments from security vulnerabilities and data governance policy violations at a time when generative AI adoption – and the risk of "shadow AI," the presence of unsanctioned models – is surging.



IBM Guardium Data Security Center also features IBM Guardium Quantum Safe ,

software

that helps clients to protect encrypted data from the potential risk of future cyberattacks driven by bad actors who gain access to cryptographically relevant quantum computers. IBM Guardium Quantum Safe builds upon expertise from IBM Research – including IBM's post-quantum cryptography algorithms – and IBM Consulting.

"Generative AI and quantum computing provide immense opportunities, but they also bring new risks," says Akiba Saeedi, Vice President, IBM Security Product Management. "During this transformative time, organizations need to improve their crypto-agility and carefully monitor their AI models, training data, and usage. IBM Guardium Data Security Center – with its AI Security, Quantum Safe, and other integrated capabilities – provides comprehensive risk visibility."

IBM Guardium Quantum Safe

helps organizations gain visibility and manage enterprise cryptographic security posture to address vulnerabilities and guide remediation. It allows organizations to enforce policies based on external, internal, and government regulations by pulling crypto algorithms used in code, vulnerabilities detected in code, and network usages into a single dashboard for security analysts to monitor policy violations and track progress – without having to piece together information distributed across various systems, tools, and departments. Guardium Quantum Safe offers customizable metadata and flexible reporting so that critical vulnerabilities can be prioritized for remediation.

IBM Guardium AI Security manages security risk and data governance requirements for sensitive AI data and AI models. It helps discover AI deployments, address compliance, mitigate vulnerabilities, and protect sensitive data in AI models through a common view of data assets. IBM Guardium AI Security integrates with IBM watsonx and other generative AI SaaS providers. For example, IBM Guardium AI Security helps discover "shadow AI" models and then shares them with IBM watsonx, so they no longer elude governance.

An integrated approach for a transformative time



Hybrid cloud-, AI-, and quantum-era risks mean key data – from medical records and financial transactions to IP and critical infrastructure – require new forms of protection. During this transformative time, organizations urgently need a trusted partner and an integrated approach to data security – not a patchwork of point solutions. IBM is pioneering this integrated approach.



IBM Guardium Quantum Safe dovetails with broader Quantum Safe

offerings from IBM Consulting and Research. The software is powered by technology and research developed by IBM Research. Several of IBM Research's post-quantum cryptography algorithms were recently standardized

by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), marking a crucial milestone to protect the world's encrypted data from the risk of bad actors who may gain access to cryptographically relevant quantum computers to carry out cyberattacks in the future.

IBM Consulting's Quantum Safe Transformation Services leverage these technologies to help organizations define risks, inventory and prioritize them, confront them – and then scale the process. IBM Consulting's cybersecurity bench includes scores of professionals with experience in cryptography and quantum safe technology. Dozens of clients in telecommunications, finance, government, and other industries leverage IBM Quantum Safe Transformation Services to help safeguard their organizations against future risks and present risks like harvest now, decrypt later.

IBM today is also adding decentralized identity features to its Verify portfolio: IBM Verify Digital Credentials

enables users to store and manage their own credentials. The feature digitizes physical credentials like drivers' licenses, insurance cards, loyalty cards, and employee badges, which can then be standardized, stored, and shared with comprehensive security, privacy protection, and control. IBM Verify is an IAM (identity access management) solution that protects identity across the hybrid cloud.



Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.



About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat

OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. For more information, visit .

