GUARDDOG AI Launches DCX Isolation: Solution For Endpoint Security And Threat Containment In Seconds

- Peter BookmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GUARDDOG AI , the trusted leader in edge-to-edge cybersecurity visibility and response, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, DCX Isolation , a technology platform designed to revolutionize endpoint security and dynamic threat containment. This innovative tool is set to transform how organizations defend against emerging cyber threats, providing cyber threat protection to safeguard critical systems.DCX Isolation: Endpoint SecurityDCX Isolation offers an innovative solution for endpoint security, designed to bolster networks against sophisticated cyber threats. Featuring GUARDDOG AI's agentless technology, which enables the isolation of all digital assets, including IoT devices, within your network. This powerful tool allows organizations to swiftly isolate compromised devices, preventing the lateral movement of attacks and preserving the integrity of critical systems. With DCX Isolation, companies can fortify their networks against potential breaches, maintaining operational integrity in the face of emerging threats.“At GUARDDOG AI, we are dedicated to advancing cybersecurity solutions that protect the most critical assets. The launch of DCX Isolation is a major milestone in our mission to deliver world-class security and threat containment. With this innovative platform, businesses can confidently navigate the ever-changing cyber threat landscape,” said Peter Bookman, CEO of GUARDDOG AI.“Our agentless solution offers unmatched agility, expanding automated containment capabilities and complementing existing detection methods for comprehensive edge cybersecurity services,” added Bookman.Seamless Integration for Real-Time ProtectionEquipped with robust API integration capabilities, DCX Isolation seamlessly leverages existing tools to deliver comprehensive, real-time protection across all protected environments. By connecting effortlessly with current systems, it enhances overall security without requiring extensive changes to the infrastructure. Its immediate defense features ensure prompt action during active incidents, allowing for swift containment and response. This proactive approach minimizes downtime and significantly reduces operational disruptions, ensuring business continuity and the safeguarding of critical assets.Advanced Threat ManagementDCX Isolation takes organizational threat management capabilities to the next level through advanced interruption technologies. By employing automated containment protocols, it effectively responds to identified threats with minimal manual intervention. This allows security teams to focus on strategic initiatives, improving overall efficiency in threat management.Ensuring Operational IntegrityBy implementing DCX Isolation, organizations demonstrate their commitment to operational integrity in an evolving threat landscape. This cutting-edge solution enhances endpoint security, helping businesses stay ahead of potential cyber threats with confidence.ABOUT GUARDDOG AI: provides advanced cybersecurity solutions that simplify cybersecurity management through AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology. Our services are crafted to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without added complexity. Easily deployable across various environments- offices, branch offices, remote offices, IoT devices, and cloud- GUARDDOG AI offers unparalleled edge-to-edge visibility and protection.For more information about DCX Isolation and how it can enhance your organization's security posture, please visit or contact ... for more details on how to become a partner .To try out our platforms go to or Visit GUARDDOG for more information.Follow GUARDDOG on Social: Facebook or X Instagram or LinkedInSafe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and results and will not be accurate indications of the times or by which such performance will be achieved.Sales Contact: ...Press Contact: Snapp Conner Cheryl Conner 801-806-0150 ...Media Contact: ... 833 448-2733

