Kuwait, Iran Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) - Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghci, on the occasion of his official visit to the country. During the meeting, bilateral ties between the two friendly countries, boosting cooperation and latest regional and global developments were touched on. (end) aa

