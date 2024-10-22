Dubai Sports Council Partners With The Sport Impact Summit To Champion Education And Communication In The Sustainability Space

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Sports Council is committed to using education as a tool to achieve new levels of sustainability within the UAE's sports ecosystem.

DUBAI, UAE & LONDON, UK, October 2024 ––Sport Impact Summit is thrilled to announce its partnership with Dubai Sports Council and welcome Council representatives to speak at the summit to share valuable lessons in sports sustainability.

This strategic partnership aligns a shared commitment to advance education, resilience, and through while utilising educational initiatives to elevate sustainability within the UAE's sports ecosystem.

. Sport Impact Summit is gathering world-class athletes, Olympians, and sports organisations to share their experiences in elite sport, health and well-being, to build community resilience and foster equality and inclusion. It also aims to support Dubai Sports Council member federations in growing their communities and providing a better future for their fans and participants.

'We are thrilled to collaborate with Dubai Sports Council as we work together to create a healthier planet and uplift communities,' said Sean Morris, Co-Founder of Sport Impact Summit. 'This partnership highlights our mutual commitment to harnessing the power of sport to inspire people, improve lives, build sustainable communities, and drive economic development.'

The collaboration will also spotlight Dubai Sports Council's expertise in using sports as a driver for growth-boosting tourism, attracting international events, and contributing to economic development in Dubai. Dubai's dedication to making sports events more sustainable, through the use of renewable energy and effective waste management in stadiums, sets an example for a greener future in sports.

Dubai's legacy as a world-class event host, exemplified through efforts to improve infrastructure, continues to cement its role in the global sports landscape. The upcoming partnership with Sport Impact Summit will not only enhance Dubai's position as a sports hub but will also emphasise the role of sports in fostering healthier and more sustainable communities.

Sport Impact Summit, scheduled for 4th - 5th December 2024, will feature inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, bringing together thought leaders from the worlds of sports, business, and sustainability. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and organisations and contribute to shaping a more sustainable future for sports.

As the event approaches, Sport Impact Summit will continue to add to its team of Impact Champions and Impact Partners, which already features players including Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Duna Energy Systems, McLaren Racing, SailGP, ATP Tour, Reflo, footballer Chris Smalling, and Olympic sailor Hannah Mills.