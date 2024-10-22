Bofa More Rewards Day Takes Place Thursday, November 7

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumer and Small Business Cardholders Automatically Earn Extra Cash Back, Miles or Points as They Prep for the Holiday Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- of America announced the return of its highly anticipated More Rewards Day, taking place on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Now in its third year, this annual event offers a unique opportunity for Consumer and Small Business credit cardholders to earn extra rewards on their purchases, just in time for the holiday season. Last year, participants earned more than $26 million in additional rewards during More Rewards Day.

"As our clients prepare for the holidays, we celebrate them with More Rewards Day," said Mary Hines Droesch , Head of Product for Consumer, Business, and Wealth Management Banking and Lending at Bank of America. "Whether they are shopping for gifts, booking travel or purchasing everyday essentials, this promotion allows our cardholders to maximize their rewards and get more value on their spending to kick off the season."

On More Rewards Day, all eligible Bank of America credit cardholders with rewards cards will automatically earn the following bonus rewards on top of their standard rewards:



2% cash back

2 points per $1 2 miles per $1

Additionally, cardholders who do not have a rewards-based credit card will earn 2% cash back as a statement credit applied to their account.

Bonus rewards will be earned on the first $2,500 in purchases (up to a maximum of $50 cash back, 5,000 points, 5,000 bonus miles or a $50 statement credit) made on November 7, 2024, per each unique account or each unique small business company. Enrollment is not required – bonus rewards will be applied automatically.*

New Bank of America data shows that Americans plan to spend nearly $2,100 this holiday season, up 7% compared to 2023. Additionally, 40% of consumers say they are able to cover all or part of their holiday shopping just by redeeming points or rewards. With many consumers spending more than last year, More Rewards Day offers a unique opportunity for Bank of America cardholders to stretch their rewards earnings even further and offset costs ahead of the busy spending season.

All Bank of America consumer and small business credit cards that are open with active charging privileges on More Rewards Day are eligible. The reward type earned will depend on the card used for the purchases.

Bank of America Preferred Rewards ® members will earn their Preferred Rewards bonus on purchase amounts as usual,

but not on the incremental rewards earned for the More Rewards Day promotion.



For more information, please visit bankofamerica/morerewardsday .



*The offer will be in effect for one full day on all purchases

made with a Bank of America credit card from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 7. Purchases must have a transaction date of November 7, 2024, to qualify.

Bonus rewards earned on 11/7 will be capped at $50 cash back/5,000 points/5,000 miles/$50 statement credit, per unique consumer or small business account.

The retail purchase must appear on the customer's statement with a transaction date of November 7, 2024, to qualify. Transactions with delayed processing of 90 days or more will not be eligible to be included in the promotional offer. This promotional offer does not apply to past purchases. Cash Advances, Balance Transfers and Wire Transfers, are not considered retail purchases and do not apply for purposes of this offer. Generally, we expect to process bonuses on rewards cards as transactions post to the account, and within 20 days of transactions posting for non-rewards cards, but for certain transactions and merchants, it may take longer. Therefore, customers should allow up to two billing cycles after the promotional offer ends for the bonus rewards to be added to their account. If customers are enrolled in Preferred Rewards, they will earn the Preferred Rewards bonus on the purchase amount(s). The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the incremental bonus earn for this promotion.



