SWIVELTM Named Paytech Awards USA 2024 Winner For Top Innovation In Payments - Solutions For Banks & Fis

SWIVEL Transactions, LLC, a leading fintech company specializing in integrated transaction enablement solutions, has been named a PayTech Awards USA 2024

winner in the category for "Top Innovation in Payments – Solutions for Banks & FIs," recognizing its Transaction EnablementTM platform.

Produced by FinTech Futures, the PayTech Awards USA celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapidly evolving U.S. payments market, honoring the achievements of the companies and leaders advancing this dynamic sector.

financial institutions, K-12 educational institutions, and the companies that support them optimize and simplify their transaction processes so they can focus on what they do best. SWIVEL's Transaction Enablement platform provides a comprehensive solution that streamlines money movement, enhances user engagement, and mitigates risk across digital channels, integrating seamlessly and securely with existing systems to ensure compliance.

"We are honored to be selected as this year's Top Innovation in Payments Solution for Banks & FIs for the PayTech Awards USA and I want to thank Fintech Futures and the judges," said Interim CEO of SWIVEL, Amanda Crocker. "This recognition further validates and reinforces our commitment to helping our clients improve their payment processes, empowering them to provide seamless, secure transaction experiences for their customers to meet their evolving needs. Congratulations to all of this year's winners – we certainly find ourselves in excellent company."

SWIVEL was also named a finalist in the category for "Tech of the Future," in addition to being recently named a 2024 Finovate Awards finalist for "Best Enterprise Payments Solution," as well.

To see the full list of the winners for the PayTech Awards USA 2024, please visit

About SWIVEL

SWIVEL, an SWBC company, offers a transaction enablement platform that simplifies the use of Apple Pay®, Debit, Credit, and ACH for payments. The platform serves over 2,000 clients, including financial institutions, K-12 education institutions, and the software companies that support them. SWIVEL integrates with existing systems to manage payments, streamline operations, and provide user engagement tools. With tailored risk management controls for each transaction, SWIVEL helps businesses maintain compliance and improve payment processes. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SWBC, headquartered in

San Antonio,

Texas.

Find more information at

.

Apple Pay®, VISA®, and Mastercard® are registered trademarks.

