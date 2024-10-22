Crewai Launches Multi-Agentic Platform To Deliver On The Promise Of Generative AI For Enterprise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CrewAI announces Series A funding, new enterprise offering, and 10 million+ agents automating complex workflows using any LLM and cloud platform

SAN FRANCISCO and SÃO PAULO, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrewAI , a leading multi-agent platform, today announced $18 million in total funding that included an inception round led by boldstart ventures and a Series A led by global software investor Insight Partners. Additional investors include Blitzscaling Ventures, Craft Ventures, Earl Grey Capital, and several top angels in AI including Andrew Ng, a globally recognized voice in AI, and Dharmesh Shah, co-founder and CTO of HubSpot.

CrewAI's open-source offering executes 10 million+ agents per month and is already used by nearly half of the Fortune 500. Building on the success of its open-source framework and in response to user demand, the company also launched CrewAI Enterprise , making it easier than ever for large organizations to quickly build, monitor, and iterate on complex AI agents with high-quality results. The company signed its first 150 beta enterprise customers in less than six months.

More than 65% of companies are now using generative AI but almost all of them still express significant concerns about results accuracy and data security. These challenges are holding back the full potential of large language models (LLMs) for the enterprise. This is especially true for the automation of complex tasks in areas like marketing, accounting, and finance. Companies have not been able to use robotic process automation (RPA) for these use cases due to its rigid, deterministic approach, high implementation costs, brittleness, and inability to self-heal.

Developers in more than 150 countries are now using CrewAI to automate work processes and build AI-agent native features and applications. CrewAI is helping companies realize the enormous potential of LLMs by enabling AI agents to perform complex tasks that leverage LLMs in simple and complex workflows. CrewAI offers a range of advanced new features including self-iteration, performance evaluation, persistent memory, and a wide range of new agent collaboration structures.

Enterprises are moving fast to adopt agents that deliver results

The AI agent market is projected to grow explosively from $5 billion this year to nearly $50 billion by 2030. According to a recent Capgemini survey , 10% of large enterprise organizations already use AI agents, more than half plan to use them in the next year, and 82% will integrate them within the next three years.

“Agents are the key to unlocking AI's potential and will completely redesign the way companies deliver products. RPA and LLMs alone can't get you there. Savvy organizations around the world are already deploying multi-agentic applications to help run an entire business while moving fast,” said João Moura, founder and CEO of CrewAI.“We are seeing impact firsthand; in less than one year of launching CrewAI, we signed our first 150 beta enterprise customers. We are seeing 100,000 groups of multi-agent executions per day across hundreds of different use cases. We have made it easy for teams to build groups of AI agents to perform tasks using any LLM, integrate with more than a thousand different applications, and to do so in a way that protects their data privacy.”

CrewAI Enterprise for deploying fast complex AI workloads that drive business value

After a successful private beta, CrewAI is now launching its Enterprise Cloud offering, a universal platform that allows organizations to enable their teams to build crews of AI agents using any LLM or cloud platform – tailored to their unique, complex workloads – to achieve high-quality results. Built on top of CrewAI's popular open-source framework, CrewAI Enterprise enables fast iterations by also offering templates, access to extensive VIP support, and built-in security. CrewAI Enterprise enables organizations to:



Plan & Build: Use either CrewAI's framework or Crew Studio to easily build even the most complex multi-agents systems.

Deploy & Monitor: Bring these multi-agents automations into a production environment in a secure way with proper levels of access and control. Assess & Iterate: Track ROI by using testing and training tools to constantly improve the efficiency and results quality – ensuring a fast track to value.



The new CrewAI Enterprise platform enables teams of all sizes to build, deploy, and iterate multi-agent“crews.” These AI agent crews can be used to automate work processes and power new AI-agent native features and applications. During the beta, CrewAI saw companies build crews for hundreds of different use cases.

For a deeper dive into how agents are working in the enterprise, join CrewAI for AI Agents Week at .

Supporting Quotes

"The widespread adoption of LLMs in the enterprise is creating an enormous opportunity for new revenue streams and cost reduction. The catalyst for this will be AI multi-agent platforms. CrewAI is one of the early leaders in this exciting space and Insight Partners is thrilled to be an investor. Joao has a big vision for what CrewAI can do and we are enjoying helping him and the team achieve that vision.”

Praveen Akkiraju, managing director at Insight Partners

“CrewAI makes it easy and fast to develop both simple and complex multi-agent AI workflows. Its powerful orchestration features for enterprises-including memory and self-healing-help businesses go well beyond traditional automation. As a CrewAI user myself, I'm thrilled to be able to support João's vision with an investment!”

Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera and Stanford professor

About CrewAI

CrewAI is the leading AI multi-agent platform. Built to fully leverage LLM's reasoning capabilities and allow agents to work together, CrewAI's open-source framework and enterprise platform powers more than 10 million agents monthly and 150 customers. With CrewAI, organizations can easily deploy and manage AI agents to automate complex tasks with a fast speed to value across a wide range of use cases, from research and analysis to coding and reporting.

