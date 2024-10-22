BOS' Supply Chain Division Receives A $500,000 Order From A Customer In India

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of technologies, announced today that its Chain Division, which provides franchised distribution of electronic components, received a $500,000 order from a customer in India. The order is for delivery gradually by August 2025.

Avidan Zelicovski, BOS' President, expressed confidence in the division's ability to expand its global sales, citing the success of achieving $6 million in overseas sales in 2023. Additionally, he highlighted that since the announcement on July 10, 2024, regarding initial sales to Greek customers, the division has received $280,000 orders from that territory.

About BOS

Through its three business divisions, BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations.

The robotic division automates the inventory process by replacing handwork with robots. RFID division optimizes inventory management by marking and tracking inventory through the supply chain, and the supply chain division integrates its franchised electro-mechanical components into its client's products.

