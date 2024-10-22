Menlo Micro Announces Global Distribution Agreement With Digikey To Promote And Deliver Ideal Switch® Products

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Will Enhance Company's Worldwide Distribution to Better Support Customer's Diverse Business and Technical Needs

IRVINE, California, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Microsystems, (Menlo Micro) , the company responsible for bringing to the greatest electronic component innovation since the transistor with its Ideal Switch® technology, announced a new global distribution agreement with DigiKey , a leading global commerce distributor. Under the terms of the agreement, DigiKey becomes a franchised distributor for worldwide marketing and sales of Menlo Micro's innovative Ideal Switch® products.

“This partnership focuses on expanding Menlo Micro's Ideal Switch technology to an even wider group of power and RF designers by leveraging DigiKey's world-class distribution expertise,” said Yalcin Bulut, COO at Menlo Micro.“The addition of DigiKey as a global distribution partner will not only empower engineers and designers to leverage our breakthrough technology for a wide range of applications, but it will also strengthen our worldwide distribution network to better support the expanding business and technical needs of our customers.”

Menlo Micro's Ideal Switch technology revolutionizes the way switches operate, offering unmatched performance, reliability, and efficiency with no compromises. Unlike traditional electromechanical switches, the Ideal Switch leverages a unique combination of semiconductor technology and cutting-edge design, resulting in higher efficiency, reduced size, and a longer lifespan - benefiting a wide range of products in Smart Energy, Home Automation, Industrial IoT, Test and Measurement, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics and Medical.

“DigiKey is excited to add Menlo Micro's Ideal Switch technology to our line card,” said Ken Paxton, Director, Advanced Semiconductor at DigiKey.“This partnership allows us to connect engineers and designers around the world with advanced switch solutions to enhance their products and designs and support their efforts to create cutting-edge technology.”

Through this agreement, DigiKey will provide customers with immediate access to Menlo Micro's Ideal Switch products, facilitating rapid design cycles and enabling engineers to implement advanced solutions to their applications. The collaboration aligns with both companies' commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction in the ever-evolving electronics market.

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro has created an entirely new category of electronic switches with its Ideal Switch technology. The Ideal Switch eliminates compromises and tradeoffs by combining the benefits of electromechanical and solid-state switches into the best of both worlds. Menlo Micro is bringing more than 99 percent reductions in size, weight, power, and cost to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement. For more information, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn and X .

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.6 million components from over 3,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

