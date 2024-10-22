(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational slated for February 1, 2025 at loanDepot Park;

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drone Racing League® (DRL), the world's premier professional drone racing property, is soaring to new heights with an expanded partnership with the United States Air Force, its longest standing partner. Today, the two announced they are joining forces again to engineer the ultimate high-tech event, the DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational, debuting in 2025. This future-forward collaboration seeks to find the next generation of technical talent and STEM prodigies through the electrifying fusion of sports entertainment and immersive technology.

The DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 7 PM ET, at loanDepot park, home of MLB's Miami Marlins. This race marks DRL's first major event since the League's acquisition by Infinite Reality (iR), the innovation company driving the next generation of digital media and e-commerce through artificial intelligence (AI), spatial computing, extended reality, and other immersive technologies. That evening, the ballpark will be transformed into a real-life video game, where the world's best drone pilots race high-speed drones through a spectacular aerial course.

For the first time ever, the U.S. Air Force will present a DRL Championship event, connecting millions of young tech fans and prospective recruits with the vast opportunities the Air Force offers as an ultimate launchpad for STEM careers. Legendary two-time DRL World Champion and broadcast commentator Evan“Headsup” Turner is set to take the controls as the returning U.S. Air Force Team Pilot.

Twelve pilots, including Headsup, will fly from the U.S. Air Force Flight Deck through bespoke course elements in front of 10,000 spectators. Fans will be treated live to heart-pounding action featuring lightning-fast drones zipping through hairpin turns, corkscrewing through vertical climbs, and diving into stomach-churning descents at speeds exceeding 90 mph. Spectators will be on the edge of their seats as these aerial acrobats navigate a three-dimensional maze of light, pushing the limits of both machine and human reflexes in a breathtaking display of skill and technology.

Rachel Jacobson, iR President of Business Ventures & Partnerships said,“The Drone Racing League's partnership with the U.S. Air Force has always been about driving tech innovation and recruiting top talent – and DRL Championship events are magnets for next-gen engineers and STEM leaders. As DRL's debut as part of Infinite Reality, the Miami Invitational will also showcase iR's cutting-edge immersive technology, bringing fans closer to their favorite sports and fast-tracking talent development across the board.”

U.S. Air Force Chief of Strategic Marketing, Air Force Recruiting Services, Barry Dickey, added,“The U.S. Air Force is proud to serve as a catalyst for technology careers. With a shared investment in future STEM leaders, our partnership with the Drone Racing League empowers a new generation of pilots and engineers to push the boundaries of technology, defense and aviation. Together, our first-ever U.S. Air Force presented DRL race will spark innovation and guide tech trailblazers toward exceptional professional paths.”

Tickets for the DRL U.S. Air Force Miami Invitational will go on sale on Tuesday, October 22 at 8 a.m. ET. For more information, visit .

