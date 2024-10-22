Conflicts Should Be Resolved Peacefully, India Ready To Provide Cooperation: PM Modi Tells Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday met and held a bilateral meeting Russian President Vladimir at Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.





About the meeting, PM Modi said,“I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India's new embassy in Kazan will further strengthen these ties.”

In regards to Russia and Ukraine war, the Indian PM said he was in constant touch with Putin.

He said,“I have been in constant touch with you on the subject of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have said earlier, we believe that the problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner. We fully support the early establishment of peace and stability. All our efforts give priority to humanity. India is ready to provide all possible cooperation in the times to come.”





Meanwhile, President Putin hailed Moscow's "strategic partnership" with India in talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the opening day of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"Russian-Indian relations have the character of a particularly privileged strategic partnership and continue to actively develop," Putin told Modi, after the pair were filmed shaking hands and embracing.

As PM Modi arrived at Hotel Korston in Kazan, Russian nationals warmly welcomed PM Modi, by singing Krishna Bhajan .

He also greeted and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora as he arrived at Hotel Korston.

He is in Kazan to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held under the Chairmanship of Russia. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from BRICS member countries. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday touched down in Kazan city of Russia to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit.