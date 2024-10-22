Maharashtra News: Two Coaches Of Shalimar Express Derail Near Nagpur, Train 'Traffic Affected'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two coaches of a train (18029) CSMT Shalimar Express derailed while passing through the Kalamna station near Nagpur in Maharastra on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported.

Dilip Singh, an official of the South East Central Railway, told news agency ANI,“This is Train no 18029 CSMT Shalimar Express. Two coaches of the train – S2 and parcel van – were derailed as it passed through the Kalamna station near Nagpur.”

“No passenger was in this incident. The railway administration is making every effort to take the passengers to their destination. There is no information about any loss of life in this incident," the official said.

He added that the“traffic has been affected", but more information is awaited regarding that. "The railway administration has started a helpline and has started providing basic facilities to the passengers,” the official said.

Last week, eight coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed at Diblong station. The incident took place under the Lumding division in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section last Thursday at 4 PM. NorthEast Frontier Railway said there were no casualties or injuries in the incident.