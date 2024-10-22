Egypt's President Arrives In Kazan For BRICS Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kazan – Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi landed in Kazan on Tuesday for the 16th BRICS Summit.

Al-Sisi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimiri Putin.

The three-day BRICS summit , starting Tuesday in the southwestern Russian city of Kazan, is the first meeting of the group of major emerging economies Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa since it expanded earlier this year to include Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Iran.

Earlier, the Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty told RT Arabic in Cairo that BRICS“opens up new opportunities for cooperation, partnership, investment and trade” ahead of his trip to Russia.





“We are against the policy of polarisation... This is not a political bloc, but an economic union to promote our interests and our economic agenda.





“The international community cannot remain inactive and paralyzed while aggression claims the lives of tens of thousands of innocent civilians, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank or brotherly Lebanon,” he added.



