Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the"Company" or"Dime"), the parent company of Dime Community (the"Bank"), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $11.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, or $0.29 per diluted common share, compared to $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $13.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, stated,"Strong growth in low-cost core deposits drove a significant linked quarter expansion in the Net Interest Margin. Importantly, following the recent 50 basis point reduction in the Federal Funds rate, we lowered deposit costs and expect to benefit from these actions in the fourth quarter and beyond. Since the Federal Reserve rate cut in mid-September, the spread between the weighted average rate on loans and core deposits has improved by approximately 15 basis points. We anticipate the full quarter impact of this spread improvement to drive continued Net Interest Margin expansion in the fourth quarter." Mr. Lubow commented,"During the third quarter, our Business loan portfolio increased by over $120 million and we continue to have strong pipelines in our Middle Market and Healthcare verticals. Compared to the prior quarter, the level of net charge-offs and criticized and classified loans remained stable and we continued to prudently build our allowance for credit losses to total loans and risk-based capital levels. In conclusion, I am extremely proud of our employees for their unwavering focus on our customers and enabling us to be the premier business bank on Greater Long Island." Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024 Included:

Total deposits increased $389 million compared to the second quarter of 2024;

Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $505 million compared to the second quarter of 2024;

The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the third quarter was 29% compared to 28% for the second quarter of 2024;

The cost of total deposits declined by 4 basis point versus the prior quarter;

The net interest margin increased to 2.50% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 2.41% for the prior quarter;

The loan to deposit ratio declined to 95.4% at the end of the third quarter compared to 98.2% for the prior quarter;

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.15% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 0.14% for prior quarter;

The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 0.78% at the end of the third quarter compared to 0.72% for the prior quarter; and The Company's total risk based capital ratio increased to 14.76% at the end of the third quarter compared to 14.46% for the prior quarter.

Management's Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results Net Interest Income Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $79.9 million compared to $75.5 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $76.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

(Dollars in thousands) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Net interest income $ 79,924 $ 75,502 $ 76,479 Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA") (266 ) (101 ) 186 Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 79,658 $ 75,401 $ 76,665 Average interest-earning assets $ 12,734,246 $ 12,624,556 $ 12,984,061 NIM (1) 2.50 % 2.41 % 2.34 % Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2) 2.49 % 2.40 % 2.34 %





(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, there was a recovery of interest income from a loan that was previously on non-accrual status in the amount of $1.3 million. Excluding the impact of this item, the second quarter NIM was 2.37%.

Loan Portfolio

The ending WAR on the total loan portfolio was 5.40% at September 30, 2024, a 1 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.39% on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR (1) Balance WAR (1) Balance WAR (1) Loans held for investment balances at period end: Business loans (2) $ 2,653,624 6.82 % $ 2,530,896 6.92 % $ 2,271,768 6.72 % One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment 934,209 4.65 906,949 4.55 892,869 4.39 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (3)(4) 3,866,931 4.60 3,920,354 4.59 4,102,024 4.45 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,281,923 5.25 3,315,100 5.25 3,374,281 5.09 Acquisition, development, and construction 149,299 8.46 144,860 8.96 203,402 8.92 Other loans 6,058 10.71 6,699 3.39 6,267 6.28 Loans held for investment $ 10,892,044 5.40 % $ 10,824,858 5.39 % $ 10,850,611 5.20 %





(1) WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.

(2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

(3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

(Dollars in millions) Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023 Loan originations $ 122.7 $ 162.4 $ 153.4



Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at September 30, 2024 were $11.42 billion, compared to $11.03 billion at June 30, 2024 and $10.53 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $633.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $1.31 billion at December 31, 2023.

Mr. Lubow commented,“During the third quarter of 2024, we continued our strategy of utilizing core deposit growth to reduce our wholesale funding position.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $7.6 million during the third quarter of 2024, $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $7.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. Included in non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024, was income related to the sale of premises of approximately $3.7 million.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $57.7 million during the third quarter of 2024, $55.7 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $59.5 million during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, adjusted non-interest expense was $57.4 million during the third quarter of 2024, $55.4 million during the second quarter of 2024, and $50.6 million during the third quarter of 2023 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented,“As we have communicated previously, the increase in non-interest expense has been due to the significant investments and hires in the Private and Commercial Bank and the Middle Market C&I Lending operations. Third quarter results reflected a fully-loaded run-rate for these initiatives and we expect to keep our expense base relatively flat in the fourth quarter of 2024.”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.71% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.66% during the linked quarter and 1.73% for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets and severance expense, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.70% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.65% during the linked quarter and 1.48% for the third quarter of 2023 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 65.9% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 63.8% during the linked quarter and 70.5% during the third quarter of 2023. Excluding the impact of net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 65.6% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 65.9% during the linked quarter and 59.7% during the third quarter of 2023 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 26.9% compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2024, and 35.1% for the third quarter of 2023.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $49.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $24.8 million for the prior quarter.

A credit loss provision of $11.6 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a credit loss provision of $5.6 million during the second quarter of 2024, and a credit loss provision of $1.8 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Capital Management

The Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2024. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the third quarter of 2024.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the third and second quarters of 2024, respectively.

Book value per common share was $29.31 at September 30, 2024 compared to $28.97 at June 30, 2024.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $25.22 at September 30, 2024 compared to $24.87 at June 30, 2024 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as"annualized,""anticipate," "believe,""continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend,""likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, the cost of funds, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, public health emergencies, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be difficulties or unanticipated expense incurred in the consummation of new business initiatives or the integration of any acquired entities; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2024

2024

2023

Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 626,056 $ 413,983 $ 457,547 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 774,608 819,222 886,240 Securities held-to-maturity 592,414 588,000 594,639 Loans held for sale 13,098 14,766 10,159 Loans held for investment, net: Business loans (1) 2,653,624 2,530,896 2,310,379 One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 934,209 906,949 889,236 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3) 3,866,931 3,920,354 4,017,703 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,281,923 3,315,100 3,381,842 Acquisition, development and construction 149,299 144,860 168,513 Other loans 6,058 6,699 5,755 Allowance for credit losses (85,221 ) (77,812 ) (71,743 ) Total loans held for investment, net 10,806,823 10,747,046 10,701,685 Premises and fixed assets, net 35,066 36,054 44,868 Premises held for sale - - 905 Restricted stock 64,235 68,445 98,750 Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") 372,367 354,761 349,816 Goodwill 155,797 155,797 155,797 Other intangible assets 4,181 4,467 5,059 Operating lease assets 48,537 51,703 52,729 Derivative assets 105,636 134,489 122,132 Accrued interest receivable 54,578 55,588 55,666 Other assets 93,133 104,442 100,013 Total assets $ 13,746,529 $ 13,548,763 $ 13,636,005 Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $ 3,231,160 $ 3,012,481 $ 2,884,378 Interest-bearing checking 938,070 633,721 515,987 Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 1,845,266 2,340,222 2,335,354 Money market 3,898,509 3,607,090 3,125,996 Certificates of deposit 1,416,467 1,382,271 1,607,683 Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 11,329,472 10,975,785 10,469,398 Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 87,841 52,647 61,121 Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 5 2 136 Total mortgage escrow deposits 87,846 52,649 61,257 FHLBNY advances 508,000 633,000 1,313,000 Subordinated debt, net 272,300 262,814 200,196 Derivative cash collateral 68,960 130,090 108,100 Operating lease liabilities 51,362 54,530 55,454 Derivative liabilities 98,108 122,567 121,265 Other liabilities 66,552 66,732 81,110 Total liabilities 12,482,600 12,298,167 12,409,780 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, Series A 116,569 116,569 116,569 Common stock 416 416 416 Additional paid-in capital 488,607 488,760 494,454 Retained earnings 827,690 826,080 813,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes (72,970 ) (82,780 ) (91,579 ) Unearned equity awards (10,111 ) (12,023 ) (8,622 ) Treasury stock, at cost (86,272 ) (86,426 ) (98,020 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,263,929 1,250,596 1,226,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,746,529 $ 13,548,763 $ 13,636,005





(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income: Loans $ 151,828 $ 147,099 $ 142,995 $ 442,492 $ 409,744 Securities 7,766 7,907 7,916 23,553 24,261 Other short-term investments 4,645 4,412 6,930 18,621 16,599 Total interest income 164,239 159,418 157,841 484,666 450,604 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 74,025 72,878 62,507 219,972 152,395 Borrowed funds 8,764 9,033 16,925 32,494 50,855 Derivative cash collateral 1,526 2,005 1,930 5,244 4,904 Total interest expense 84,315 83,916 81,362 257,710 208,154 Net interest income 79,924 75,502 76,479 226,956 242,450 Provision (recovery) for credit losses 11,603 5,585 1,806 22,398 (950 ) Net interest income after provision (recovery) 68,321 69,917 74,673 204,558 243,400 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 4,267 3,972 3,963 12,783 12,633 Title fees 190 294 291 617 829 Loan level derivative income 132 1,085 783 1,623 6,353 BOLI income 2,606 2,484 2,317 7,551 7,332 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 19 113 335 385 1,061 Gain on sale of residential loans 38 27 21 142 103 Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale 39 (416 ) (299 ) (1,219 ) (1,079 ) Net loss on sale of securities - - - - (1,447 ) Gain (loss) on sale of other assets 2 3,695 (22 ) 6,665 (22 ) Other 338 554 539 1,359 1,571 Total non-interest income 7,631 11,808 7,928 29,906 27,334 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,132 32,184 30,520 100,353 87,054 Severance - - 8,562 42 9,068 Occupancy and equipment 7,448 7,409 7,277 22,225 21,794 Data processing costs 4,544 4,405 4,309 13,262 12,744 Marketing 1,629 1,637 2,079 4,763 5,016 Professional services 2,036 2,766 1,277 6,269 4,876 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,105 2,250 1,866 6,594 5,613 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1 - - 454 - Amortization of other intangible assets 286 285 349 878 1,075 Other 3,548 4,758 3,284 11,094 11,944 Total non-interest expense 57,729 55,694 59,523 165,934 159,184 Income before taxes 18,223 26,031 23,078 68,530 111,550 Income tax expense 4,896 7,552 8,093 19,033 31,764 Net income 13,327 18,479 14,985 49,497 79,786 Preferred stock dividends 1,822 1,822 1,822 5,465 5,465 Net income available to common stockholders $ 11,505 $ 16,657 $ 13,163 $ 44,032 $ 74,321 Earnings per common share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 1.13 $ 1.92 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 1.13 $ 1.92 Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS 38,366,619 38,329,485 38,203,961 38,317,223 38,177,704





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 1.13 $ 1.92 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.74 Book value per common share 29.31 28.97 28.03 29.31 28.03 Tangible common book value per share (1) 25.22 24.87 23.87 25.22 23.87 Common shares outstanding 39,152 39,148 38,811 39,152 38,811 Dividend payout ratio 86.21 % 58.14 % 73.53 % 66.37 % 38.54 % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.39 % 0.55 % 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 4.19 5.88 4.91 5.24 8.78 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 4.70 6.88 5.69 6.06 10.73 Net interest margin 2.50 2.41 2.34 2.37 2.52 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.71 1.66 1.73 1.63 1.56 Efficiency ratio 65.9 63.8 70.5 64.6 59.0 Effective tax rate 26.87 29.01 35.07 27.77 28.48 Balance Sheet Data: Average assets $ 13,502,753 $ 13,418,441 $ 13,759,493 $ 13,571,710 $ 13,623,570 Average interest-earning assets 12,734,246 12,624,556 12,984,061 12,791,233 12,853,701 Average tangible common equity (1) 996,578 979,611 943,805 981,614 933,072 Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2) 95.4 98.2 102.0 95.4 102.0 Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3) Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.27 % 7.27 % 6.87 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 8.13 8.14 7.73 Tier 1 common equity ratio 10.16 10.06 9.67 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.28 11.17 10.76 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.76 14.46 13.33 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.76 8.78 8.38 Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4) 487 499 547 Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans 0.78 0.72 0.67 Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans 172.29 313.21 311.16





(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.

(2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.

(3) September 30, 2024 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(4) The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The September 30, 2024 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Business loans (1) $ 2,609,934 $ 46,656 7.11 % $ 2,400,219 $ 42,933 7.19 % $ 2,260,203 $ 38,384 6.74 % One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop 924,150 11,024 4.75 886,037 9,968 4.52 879,688 9,165 4.13 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use 3,902,220 45,790 4.67 3,958,617 45,775 4.65 4,114,476 46,099 4.45 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,297,760 44,804 5.40 3,359,004 44,728 5.36 3,382,927 44,184 5.18 Acquisition, development, and construction 147,875 3,505 9.43 164,283 3,638 8.91 222,039 5,075 9.07 Other loans 4,891 49 3.99 5,100 57 4.50 6,156 88 5.67 Securities 1,493,492 7,766 2.07 1,537,487 7,907 2.07 1,619,960 7,916 1.94 Other short-term investments 353,924 4,645 5.22 313,809 4,412 5.65 498,612 6,930 5.51 Total interest-earning assets 12,734,246 164,239 5.13 % 12,624,556 159,418 5.08 % 12,984,061 157,841 4.82 % Non-interest-earning assets 768,507 793,885 775,432 Total assets $ 13,502,753 $ 13,418,441 $ 13,759,493 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking (2) $ 798,024 $ 4,635 2.31 % $ 631,403 $ 1,499 0.95 % $ 786,892 $ 2,896 1.46 % Money market 3,771,562 36,841 3.89 3,495,989 33,193 3.82 2,975,267 24,275 3.24 Savings (2) 2,102,282 19,492 3.69 2,336,202 23,109 3.98 2,342,424 20,316 3.44 Certificates of deposit 1,232,984 13,057 4.21 1,393,678 15,077 4.35 1,494,491 15,020 3.99 Total interest-bearing deposits 7,904,852 74,025 3.73 7,857,272 72,878 3.73 7,599,074 62,507 3.26 FHLBNY advances 528,652 4,455 3.35 671,242 6,429 3.85 1,250,717 14,370 4.56 Subordinated debt, net 271,450 4,307 6.31 202,232 2,604 5.18 200,232 2,553 5.06 Other short-term borrowings 131 2 6.07 - - - 120 2 6.61 Total borrowings 800,233 8,764 4.36 873,474 9,033 4.16 1,451,069 16,925 4.63 Derivative cash collateral 91,305 1,526 6.65 145,702 2,005 5.53 156,795 1,930 4.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,796,390 84,315 3.81 % 8,876,448 83,916 3.80 % 9,206,938 81,362 3.51 % Non-interest-bearing checking (2) 3,209,502 3,042,382 3,065,186 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 223,546 242,980 265,559 Total liabilities 12,229,438 12,161,810 12,537,683 Stockholders' equity 1,273,315 1,256,631 1,221,810 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,502,753 $ 13,418,441 $ 13,759,493 Net interest income $ 79,924 $ 75,502 $ 76,479 Net interest rate spread 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.31 % Net interest margin 2.50 % 2.41 % 2.34 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) (2) $ 11,114,354 $ 74,025 2.65 % $ 10,899,654 $ 72,878 2.69 % $ 10,664,260 $ 62,507 2.33 %





(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.

(2) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands) At or For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Asset Quality Detail 2024

2024

2023

Non-performing loans ("NPLs") Business loans (1) $ 25,411 $ 20,287 $ 19,555 One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment 3,880 3,884 2,874 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use - - - Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 19,509 15 15 Acquisition, development, and construction 657 657 657 Other loans 6 - 219 Total Non-accrual loans $ 49,463 $ 24,843 $ 23,320 Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 49,463 $ 24,843 $ 23,320 Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $ - $ - $ - NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 49,463 $ 24,843 $ 23,320 NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets 0.36 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $ 4,199 $ 3,640 $ 4,864 NCOs / Average loans (2) 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.18 %





(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.

(2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance, the FDIC special assessment and loss on extinguishment of debt:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 11,505 $ 16,657 $ 13,163 $ 44,032 $ 74,321 Adjustments to net income (1): Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale (39 ) 416 299 1,219 1,079 Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets (2 ) (3,695 ) 22 (6,665 ) 1,469 Severance - - 8,562 42 9,068 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1 - - 454 - Income tax effect of adjustments 13 1,043 (176 ) 1,574 (985 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 11,478 $ 14,421 $ 21,870 $ 40,656 $ 84,952 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above) Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.37 $ 0.56 $ 1.04 $ 2.19 Adjusted return on average assets 0.39 % 0.48 % 0.69 % 0.45 % 0.88 % Adjusted return on average equity 4.18 5.17 7.76 4.89 9.95 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 4.69 5.97 9.38 5.60 12.25 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.70 1.65 1.48 1.62 1.46 Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.6 65.9 59.7 65.5 54.7





(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.71 % 1.66 % 1.73 % 1.63 % 1.56 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - - Severance - - (0.25 ) - (0.09 ) Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.70 % 1.65 % 1.48 % 1.62 % 1.46 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1) 65.9 % 63.8 % 70.5 % 64.6 % 59.0 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 57,729 $ 55,694 $ 59,523 $ 165,934 $ 159,184 Severance - - (8,562 ) (42 ) (9,068 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1 ) - - (454 ) - Amortization of other intangible assets (286 ) (285 ) (349 ) (878 ) (1,075 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 57,442 $ 55,409 $ 50,612 $ 164,560 $ 149,041 Net interest income - as reported $ 79,924 $ 75,502 $ 76,479 $ 226,956 $ 242,450 Non-interest income - as reported $ 7,631 $ 11,808 $ 7,928 $ 29,906 $ 27,334 Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale (39 ) 416 299 1,219 1,079 Net (gain) loss on sale of securities and other assets (2 ) (3,695 ) 22 (6,665 ) 1,469 Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 7,590 $ 8,529 $ 8,249 $ 24,460 $ 29,882 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 87,514 $ 84,031 $ 84,728 $ 251,416 $ 272,332 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 65.6 % 65.9 % 59.7 % 65.5 % 54.7 %





(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.

(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024

2024

2023

Reconciliation of Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 13,746,529 $ 13,548,763 $ 13,651,405 Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,797 ) Other intangible assets (4,181 ) (4,467 ) (5,409 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,586,551 $ 13,388,499 $ 13,490,199 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,263,929 $ 1,250,596 $ 1,204,344 Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,797 ) Other intangible assets (4,181 ) (4,467 ) (5,409 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 1,103,951 1,090,332 1,043,138 Preferred stock, net (116,569 ) (116,569 ) (116,569 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 987,382 $ 973,763 $ 926,569 Common shares outstanding 39,152 39,148 38,811 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.27 % 7.27 % 6.87 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.13 8.14 7.73 Book value per common share $ 29.31 $ 28.97 $ 28.03 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 25.22 24.87 23.87