Lexeo Therapeutics To Present New Interim Data From Phase 1/2 Trial Of LX1001 At The Clinical Trials On Alzheimer’S Disease (CTAD) 2024 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage genetic company dedicated to pioneering treatments for genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer's disease, today announced that interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (NCT03634007 ) of LX1001 have been selected as a late-breaking oral presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's (CTAD) taking place October 29 - November 1, 2024, in Madrid, Spain. The presentation will include new safety and biomarker data from four dose cohorts of LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate designed to deliver the protective APOE2 gene into the central nervous systems of APOE4 homozygotes with Alzheimer's disease.

“APOE4-associated Alzheimer's disease is a devastating, genetically distinct condition and despite recent therapeutic advances, patients with this genetic profile have limited effective treatment options,” said Dr. Sandi See Tai, Chief Development Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics.“We look forward to presenting new data from the first clinical trial seeking to address the underlying genetic cause of APOE4-associated Alzheimer's disease with a targeted approach.”

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is an open-label, dose-ranging study evaluating the safety and tolerability of LX1001 in fifteen patients with Alzheimer's disease and two copies of the APOE4 allele (APOE4 homozygous patients). Study enrollment was completed in Q4 2023. The presentation will review safety as well as multiple measures of efficacy, including protein expression and tau and amyloid biomarkers. 12-month data will be presented for all patients in Cohorts 1-3, and 6-month data for Cohort 4.

Oral presentation details:



Title: Safety and Preliminary Efficacy of AAV Gene Therapy (LX1001) in Patients with APOE4 Homozygote Alzheimer's Disease – Interim Data from a Phase 1/2, Open-Label, 52-Week, Multicenter Study, Abstract #486 Date/Time: Wednesday, October 30, at 10:50AM, CET (5:50AM ET)

About LX1001

LX1001 is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4-homozygous Alzheimer's disease. Individuals homozygous for APOE4, an allele of the gene APOE, are approximately 15 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than the general population, and it is estimated that there are approximately 900,000 APOE4 homozygous patients with Alzheimer's disease in the United States. Conversely, individuals homozygous for the APOE allele APOE2 are 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease than the general population. LX1001 is designed to express the protective APOE2 gene in the central nervous system of APOE4 homozygous patients, potentially slowing or halting the progression of Alzheimer's disease. LX1001 has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage genetic medicine company dedicated to transforming healthcare by applying pioneering science to fundamentally change how genetically defined cardiovascular diseases and APOE4-associated Alzheimer's disease are treated. Using a stepwise development approach, Lexeo is leveraging early proof-of-concept functional and biomarker data to advance a pipeline of cardiovascular and APOE4-associated Alzheimer's disease programs.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations and plans regarding our current product candidates and programs, including statements regarding the potential benefits of LX1001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and the timing for receipt and announcement of data from its clinical trials, and the timing and likelihood of potential regulatory approval. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“objective,”“intend,”“should,”“could,”“can,”“would,”“expect,”“believe,”“design,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“develop,”“plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Lexeo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current information available to the company as well as certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Lexeo's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond the company's control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Lexeo's preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; delays in submission of regulatory filings or failure to receive regulatory approval; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Lexeo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2024, and subsequent future filings Lexeo may make with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Lexeo claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Lexeo expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

