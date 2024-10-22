T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL (SET: TMAN) Showcases Leadership In Health Innovation, Aiming For Sustainable Growth Following Listing On SET

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Enhancing the Quality of Life for All, Commiting to Investing in Upgrades, and Developing and Healthcare Product Innovations



BANGKOK, Oct 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL (SET: TMAN), a leader in the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products in Thailand for over 50 years, debuts on the of Thailand (SET) under the Personal Products & Pharmaceuticals sector. The company has showcased its commitment to investing in to enhance production and efficiency, focusing on the research, development, and innovation of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. Aiming to expand its market presence both domestically and internationally, the company strives to be a leader in health innovation that enhances the quality of life for all.





Mr. Prapon Thanachotipan, Chief Executive Officer of T.MAN Pharmaceutical PCL ("the company" or "TMAN"), announces that the company starts trading its shares on the SET on October 22, 2024, under the consumer products industry group, specifically in the personal products and pharmaceuticals category, using the ticker symbol“TMAN”. He expresses confidence that the company's strong foundation in health innovation, from research and development of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products to enhancing production standards with modern technology and effective marketing strategies, will make TMAN a quality stock that attracts investors. The company aims to be a leader in health innovation, helping to improve the quality of life for everyone.

Following its listing, the company has allocated a short-to-medium-term investment budget not exceeding 777.5 million THB, divided as follows:

1) Ongoing projects involving construction and machinery installation, totaling up to 298.5 million THB. These include:

1.1) Projects to improve the efficiency of herbal product manufacturing,

1.2) Projects to enhance the efficiency of modern medicine production,

1.3) Expansion of research and development,

1.4) Increased production capacity for dietary supplements,

1.5) Development of sales systems using information technology,

1.6) Procurement of quality control equipment for modern medicine,

1.7) Procurement of quality control equipment for dietary supplements, and

1.8) Construction of warehouses and office buildings, with several projects already underway.

2) The company has also planned future investments for business expansion in 5 projects, with a budget not exceeding 479.0 million THB. These include:

2.1) Construction of a new headquarters building,

2.2) The first phase of expanding production capacity for modern medicine,

2.3) Investment in the installation of solar panels (Solar Rooftop),

2.4) Upgrading production areas for modern medicine, and

2.5) The second phase of expanding production capacity for modern medicine.

Mr. Prapon states that after being listed on the stock exchange, the company has strategized for sustainable growth by focusing on building brand recognition and acceptance for its products. It aims to develop pharmaceuticals for chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and respiratory conditions to expand its customer base among hospitals, a major segment in the pharmaceutical industry. Currently, the company has over 226 brands. Additionally, it will continue to research and develop diverse and high-quality health innovations to fully meet customer needs. The company also plans to increase its contract manufacturing (OEM/ODM) and distribution services, while boosting revenue growth by expanding product distribution to over 22 countries worldwide, aiming to become a global brand in the future.

Mr. Thinnaphan Wanglee, Deputy Managing Director of Kasikorn Securities Public Company Limited, acting as the financial advisor and lead underwriter, states that TMAN is a leading group in the production and distribution of pharmaceuticals and health products in Thailand. It is at the forefront of inventing, researching, and developing pharmaceuticals and healthcare products that fit current trends in preventive and therapeutic healthcare. TMAN has enhanced its R&D centers and production facilities with modern technology, improving its competitiveness as well as aggressively expanding its business both domestically and internationally, driven by strong business strategies that will enable sustainable growth.

Analysts from leading securities firms view TMAN shares as having a solid foundation, with a diverse range of over 842 SKUs in pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, many of which are popular in the market with strong brand presence. The company plans to launch 10-12 new products annually, backed by research and development that swiftly addresses consumer needs. Strategies to expand its customer base among hospitals and penetrate international markets are expected to drive continuous sales growth both domestically and abroad. Effective cost management through direct distribution to customers also contributes to its growth. Analysts have assessed the fundamental value of TMAN shares to be in the range of 24.0-29.5 THB per share, with a positive outlook driven by the following factors: 1) Expanding product lines under existing brands, 2) Launching new products under the TMAN brand, 3) Expanding the customer base among hospitals, 4) Continuously growing distribution channels, and 5) Boosting international sales to move towards becoming a global brand.

Additionally, TMAN engages in third-party distribution, which provides in-depth market and consumer behavior insights that support the company's growth. The current consumer trend toward health consciousness, which is a global megatrend, further drives this growth.

