Weight Management Report 2024: Consumer Mindsets & Actions - Market-Level Nuances On Weight, Dieting And Exercise
10/22/2024 4:46:54 AM
The "Weight Management: Consumer Mindsets & Actions - Market-Level Nuances on Weight, Dieting, & Exercise" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will be your efficient, go-to resource for market-level insights into how consumers approach weight loss and weight management - exploring the topic of weight globally, regionally, and across 23 individual countries.
The report explores weight-management goals, attitudes, and actions (including diet and exercise), and how these vary around the world. This report also includes a global profile of weight-focused dieters to uncover useful insights and understanding for effective communication.
Some of the many topics addressed within the report include:
Concern and prevalence of overweight/obesity Where overweight/obesity falls compared to other issues Weight management goals Changing attitudes towards weight loss/management Dieting efforts Consumer attitudes and actions around weight loss How weight contributes to overall health Consumer disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps Exercise and product choice related to weight Consumer profile: Weight-Focused Dieters
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction and Methodology Executive Overview and Summary of Findings Consumers' Current Focus on Weight Management How Weight Fits in the Health Equation Consumer Disconnect: Reality and Proactivity Gaps Consumers' Attitudes Towards Weight Taking Action: Exercise and Product Choice Related to Weight Consumer Profile: Understanding Weight-Focused Dieters
Countries Covered
USA Canada Mexico Brazil France Germany UK Russia Turkey Saudi Arabia Nigeria India Pakistan Australia China Japan Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Philippines Malaysia Taiwan South Korea
