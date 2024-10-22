Lockheed Martin Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

of $17.1 billion, an increase of 1% year over year

Net of $1.6 billion, or $6.80 per share

Cash from operations of $2.4 billion and free cash flow of $2.1 billion

$1.6 billion

of cash returned to through dividends and share repurchases

Increased share repurchase authority by $3.0 billion to a total authorization of $10.3 billion

Increased quarterly dividend 5% to $3.30 per share 2024 outlook increased BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE: LMT ] today reported third quarter 2024 net sales of $17.1 billion, compared to $16.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Net earnings in the third quarter of 2024 were $1.6 billion, or $6.80 per share, compared to $1.7 billion, or $6.73

per share, in the third quarter of 2023. Cash from operations was $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023. Free cash flow was $2.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.5 billion in the third quarter of 2023. "In the third quarter, we advanced our strategic, operational and financial priorities, as demonstrated by our record backlog of more than $165 billion, 48 F-35 deliveries, increased production on missile programs, and $2.1 billion of free cash flow generation," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet. "As a result of our strong year-to-date results and confidence in our near-term performance, we are raising the outlook for full year 2024 sales, segment operating profit, EPS and free cash flow. Looking forward, we continue to make progress on the three key initiatives of our 21st Century Security® strategy of strengthening the resiliency and scalability of our production system, accelerating cutting edge digital and physical technologies into all our mission solutions and our internal operations, and expanding international partnerships to broaden our production capacity and drive more international sales. We are making substantial investments in these areas, while continuing to focus on our fundamental financial objective of driving free cash flow per share growth to generate returns for shareholders. Given our confidence in the company's ability to deliver on these objectives, our Board has also approved a five percent increase in our quarterly dividend, the 22nd consecutive year of increases." Summary Financial Results The following table presents the company's summary financial results.



(in

millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023



Net sales

$





17,104

$





16,878

$





52,421

$





48,697

























Business segment operating profit1

$





1,870

$





1,810

$





5,657

$





5,347



Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment

406

414

1,218

1,245



Impairment and severance charges

-

-

(87)

-



Intangible asset amortization expense

(61)

(61)

(183)

(185)



Other, net

(75)

(121)

(288)

(193)



Total unallocated items

270

232

660

867



Consolidated operating profit

$





2,140

$





2,042

$





6,317

$





6,214

























Net earnings2

$





1,623

$





1,684

$





4,809

$





5,054

























Diluted earnings per share2

$







6.80

$







6.73

$





20.05

$





19.97

























Cash from operations3

$





2,438

$





2,891

$





5,949

$





5,555



Capital expenditures

(355)

(364)

(1,103)

(987)



Free cash flow1,3

$





2,083

$





2,527

$





4,846

$





4,568























1 Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information.

2 Net earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 29, 2024 included $14 million ($10 million, or $0.04 per share, after-tax) of net non-operational charges. See "Adjusted earnings before income taxes; adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted EPS" table for further details.

3 See the "Cash Flows and Capital Deployment Activities" section of this news release for more information.

F-35 Lots 18-19 Contract Update

The company remains in negotiations with the U.S. Government on the Lots 18-19 production contract. Although negotiations for this contract are in process, the company has been performing work on Lots 18-19 production under initial customer authorization and funding to begin work pursuant to an advance acquisition contract received in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company and its industry team continue work in an effort to meet the customer's desired aircraft delivery dates for the Lots 18-19 aircraft. The company's costs began to exceed the advanced acquisition contract value in the third quarter of 2024. As a result, the company was unable to recognize revenue and profit on approximately $400 million of costs incurred on the program in the third quarter of 2024, with at least an additional $300 million of impacts across the supply chain. Additionally, the company was prevented from invoicing and receiving cash of approximately $450 million through the third quarter of 2024. At the end of the third quarter of 2024, the company also had approximately $2 billion in potential termination liability exposure to third parties related to Lots 18-19 (some of which would be recoverable in the unlikely event of a termination). Currently, the company expects to receive contractual authorization and funding on the Lots 18-19 production contract with the U.S. Government and resume invoicing costs incurred and recover sales, profit, and cash in the fourth quarter of 2024. However, until a final agreement is reached, or the U.S. Government otherwise provides additional contractual authorization and funding, the company's results of operations, cash flows, and financial condition will continue to be negatively impacted, and the impacts could be material and differ from the company's current 2024 outlook.

2024 Financial Outlook

The following table and other sections of this news release contain forward-looking statements, which are based on the company's current expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. It is the company's practice not to incorporate adjustments into its financial outlook for proposed or potential acquisitions, divestitures, ventures, pension risk transfer transactions or discretionary contributions, financing transactions, changes in law, or new accounting standards until such items have been consummated, enacted or adopted. For additional factors that may impact the company's actual results, refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section in this news release.



(in

millions, except per share data)



Current

Update1

July 2024

















Net sales



~$71,250

$70,500 - $71,500

















Business segment operating profit2



~$7,475

$7,350 - $7,500

















Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

~$1,685

~$1,685

















Diluted earnings per share3



~$26.65

$26.10 - $26.60

















Cash from operations



~$7,950

$7,750 - $8,050



Capital expenditures

~$1,750

~$1,750



Free cash flow2



~$6,200

$6,000 - $6,300















1 The company's current 2024 financial outlook is premised on receiving contractual authorization and funding on the F-35 Lots 18-19 production contract in the fourth quarter of 2024.

2 Business segment operating profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this news release for more information.

3 Although the company typically does not update its outlook for proposed changes in law, the above includes the effect of IRS Notice 2023-63 confirming that certain expenditures

incurred in the performance of cost-type contracts are not subject to capitalization for tax purposes. The company believes incorporating the

clarification from the Notice more accurately reflects its expectations because the Notice describes the tax treatment of certain expenditures in accordance with the company's analysis of the Internal Revenue Code.









Cash Flows and Capital Deployment Activities

The decrease in operating and free cash flows in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in working capital (defined as receivables, contract assets, and inventories less accounts payable and contract liabilities), which includes the cash impacts for the lack of additional contractual authorization and funding from the U.S. Government prior to the end of the third quarter of 2024 on the Lots 18-19 contract of the F-35 program.

The company's cash activities in the third quarter of 2024, included the following:



paying cash dividends of $749

million; and paying $850 million to repurchase 1.5 million shares.

As previously announced on Oct. 2, 2024, the company's board authorized the repurchase of its common stock up to an additional $3.0 billion, increasing the total authorization for potential future common stock repurchases to $10.3 billion. The stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date and may be amended or terminated by the board of directors at any time. The amount of shares ultimately purchased and the timing of purchases are at the discretion of management and subject to compliance with applicable law and regulation.

Additionally, on Oct. 2, 2024, the company authorized a fourth quarter dividend payment of $3.30 per share, representing an increase of $0.15 per share over the prior quarterly dividend payment.

Segment Results

The company operates in four business segments organized based on the nature of products and services offered: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The following table presents summary operating results of the company's business segments and reconciles these amounts to the company's consolidated financial results.



(in

millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023



Net sales



















Aeronautics

$





6,487

$





6,717

$





20,609

$





19,861



Missiles and Fire Control

3,175

2,939

9,270

8,082



Rotary and Mission Systems

4,367

4,121

13,003

11,528



Space

3,075

3,101

9,539

9,226



Total net sales

$





17,104

$





16,878

$





52,421

$





48,697

























Operating profit



















Aeronautics

$







659

$







671

$





2,089

$





2,064



Missiles and Fire Control

456

398

1,217

1,146



Rotary and Mission Systems

483

482

1,408

1,286



Space

272

259

943

851



Total business segment operating



profit

1,870

1,810

5,657

5,347



Unallocated items



















FAS/CAS operating adjustment

406

414

1,218

1,245



Impairment and severance charges

-

-

(87)

-



Intangible asset amortization

expense

(61)

(61)

(183)

(185)



Other, net

(75)

(121)

(288)

(193)



Total unallocated items

270

232

660

867



Total consolidated operating profit

$





2,140

$





2,042

$





6,317

$





6,214





































































For information on factors impacting comparability of the company's segment sales, operating profit and operating margins, see "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

The company's consolidated net favorable profit booking rate adjustments represented approximately 20% and 19% of total segment operating profit in the quarters ended Sept. 29, 2024 and Sept. 24, 2023. During the quarter ended Sept. 29, 2024, the company recognized losses of $80

million on a classified program at the company's Aeronautics business segment due to higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives.

Aeronautics





(in

millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023



Net sales

$

6,487

$

6,717

$

20,609

$

19,861



Operating profit

659

671

2,089

2,064



Operating margin

10.2

%

10.0

%

10.1

%

10.4

%



Aeronautics' net sales in the third quarter of 2024 decreased $230 million, or 3%, compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net sales of $480 million on the F-35 program due to lower volume on production contracts as a result of delays in receiving additional contractual authorization and funding under the Lots 18-19 contract. This decrease was partially offset by higher net sales of $120 million on the C-130 program primarily due to higher volume on production and sustainment contracts; and $85 million on the F-16 program due to the ramp up on production.

Aeronautics' operating profit in the third quarter of 2024 decreased $12 million, or 2%, compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in operating profit was attributable to $25 million from lower volume described above and $20 million from unfavorable contract mix, partially offset by $30 million of higher profit booking rate adjustments. The increase in profit booking rate adjustments included an $85 million favorable profit rate adjustment for a claim associated with a contract to modernize and install new engines in C-5 Galaxy aircraft, partially offset by $80 million of unfavorable profit rate adjustments on a classified program due to higher than anticipated costs to achieve program objectives.

Missiles and Fire Control



(in

millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023



Net sales

$



3,175

$



2,939

$



9,270

$



8,082



Operating profit

456

398

1,217

1,146



Operating margin

14.4

%

13.5

%

13.1

%

14.2

%



MFC's net sales in the third quarter of 2024 increased $236 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of $285 million for tactical and strike missile programs due to production ramp up on Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) and Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) programs. This increase was partially offset by lower net sales of $90 million for integrated air and missile defense programs due to lower volume on Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

MFC's operating profit in the third quarter of 2024 increased $58 million, or 15%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase in operating profit was attributable to $35 million of higher profit booking rate adjustments and $20 million from volume described above. The increase in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to higher favorable profit rate adjustments on PAC-3 as a result of better than anticipated cost performance.

Rotary and Mission Systems



(in

millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023



Net sales

$

4,367

$

4,121

$



13,003

$



11,528



Operating profit

483

482

1,408

1,286



Operating margin

11.1

%

11.7

%

10.8

%

11.2

%



RMS' net sales in the third quarter of 2024 increased $246 million, or 6%, compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to higher net sales of $185 million on integrated warfare systems and sensors (IWSS) programs due to higher volume on radar programs and the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) program; and $50 million for Sikorsky helicopter programs due to higher production volume on CH-53K, Seahawk and Black Hawk programs.

RMS' operating profit in the third quarter of 2024 was comparable to the same period in 2023 as a $25 million increase due to the higher volume described above was offset by $25 million of lower profit booking rate adjustments. The decrease in profit booking rate adjustments was primarily due to a reach-forward loss recognized on a radar program as a result of additional quantity ordering risk identified on fixed-price options.

Space



(in

millions)

Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023

Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023



Net sales

$

3,075

$

3,101

$



9,539

$



9,226



Operating profit

272

259

943

851



Operating margin

8.8

%

8.4

%

9.9

%

9.2

%



Space's

net sales in the third quarter of 2024 decreased $26 million, or 1%, compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower net sales of $50 million for commercial civil space due to lower volume on the Orion program, partially offset by higher volume on other space exploration programs. This decrease was partially offset by higher net sales of $25 million for strategic and missile defense programs due to higher volume on reentry programs.

Space's operating profit in the third quarter of 2024 increased $13 million, or 5%, compared to the same period in 2023.

The increase in operating profit was attributable to $25 million related to favorable contract mix across the portfolio, partially offset by $10 million of lower equity earnings driven by lower launch volume from the company's investment in United Launch Alliance (ULA). Profit booking rate adjustments were comparable.

Total equity earnings (ULA) represented approximately

$5 million, or 2% of Space's operating profit in the third quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $15 million, or 6% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

The company's effective income tax rate was 15.4% and 13.8% for the quarters ended Sept. 29, 2024 and Sept. 24, 2023. The rate for the third quarter of 2024 was higher than the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to additional research and development tax credits that were claimed for years prior to 2023 reflected in the 2023 rate. The rates for both periods benefited from research and development tax credits, tax deductions for foreign derived intangible income and dividends paid to the company's defined contribution plans with an employee stock ownership plan feature.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains the following non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measures (as defined by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Regulation G). While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating the financial performance of the company, this information should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's definitions for non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies or analysts.

Business segment operating profit

Business segment operating profit represents operating profit from the company's business segments before unallocated income and expense. This measure is used by the company's senior management in evaluating the performance of its business segments and is a performance goal in the company's annual incentive plan. Business segment operating margin is calculated by dividing business segment operating profit by sales. The table below reconciles the non-GAAP measure business segment operating profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, consolidated operating profit.



(in millions)



2024 Outlook



Business segment operating profit (non-GAAP)



~$7,475



FAS/CAS operating adjustment1



~1,625



Intangible asset amortization expense



~(245)



Other, net



~(485)



Consolidated operating profit (GAAP)



~$8,370













1 Reflects the amount by which total CAS pension cost of $1.7 billion, exceeds FAS pension service cost and excludes non-service FAS pension income. Refer to the supplemental table "Selected Financial Data" included in this news release for a detail of the FAS/CAS operating adjustment.









Free cash flow

Free cash flow is cash from operations less capital expenditures. The company's capital expenditures are comprised of equipment and facilities infrastructure and information technology (inclusive of costs for the development or purchase of internal-use software that are capitalized). The company uses free cash flow to evaluate its business performance and overall liquidity and it is a performance goal in the company's annual and long-term incentive plans. The company believes free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it represents the amount of cash generated from operations after reinvesting in the business and that may be available to return to stockholders and creditors (through dividends, stock repurchases and debt repayments) or available to fund acquisitions or other investments. The entire free cash flow amount is not necessarily available for discretionary expenditures, however, because it does not account for certain mandatory expenditures, such as the repayment of maturing debt and future pension contributions.

Adjusted earnings before income taxes; adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted EPS

Earnings before income taxes, net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were impacted by certain non-operational items for all periods. Management believes the presentation of these measures adjusted for the impacts of these non-operational items is useful to investors in understanding the company's underlying business performance and comparing performance from period to period. The tax effects related to each adjustment that impacted earnings before income taxes are based on a blended tax rate that combines the federal statutory rate of 21% plus an estimated state tax rate.

The table below shows the impact to earnings before income taxes, net earnings and diluted EPS for certain non-operational items:



(in

millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended







Sept. 29, 2024

Sept. 24, 2023







Earnings

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Earnings Diluted

EPS

Earnings

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Earnings Diluted

EPS



As Reported (GAAP)

$

1,918 $

1,623 $



6.80

$

1,953 $

1,684 $



6.73



Mark-to-market investment losses1

14 10 0.04

14 11 0.04



As Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

1,932 $

1,633 $



6.84

$

1,967 $

1,695 $



6.77















1 Includes changes in valuations of the company's net assets and liabilities for deferred compensation plans and early-stage company investments.









Webcast and Conference Call Information

Lockheed Martin Corporation will webcast live the earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website at . The accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts are also available at .

For additional information, visit the company's website: .

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that, to the extent they are not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and are based on Lockheed Martin's current expectations and assumptions. The words "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "outlook," "scheduled," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as:



the company's reliance on contracts with the U.S. Government, which are dependent on U.S. Government funding and can be terminated for convenience, and the company's ability to negotiate favorable contract terms;

budget uncertainty, the risk of future budget cuts, the impact of continuing resolution funding mechanisms and the debt ceiling and the potential for government shutdowns and changing funding and acquisition priorities;

risks related to the development, production, sustainment, performance, schedule, cost and requirements of complex and technologically advanced programs, including the F-35 program;

planned production rates and orders for significant programs, compliance with stringent performance and reliability standards, and materials availability, including government furnished equipment;

the timing of contract awards or delays in contract

definitization as well as the timing and customer acceptance of product deliveries and performance milestones;

the company's ability to recover costs under U.S. Government contracts and the mix of fixed-price and cost-reimbursable contracts;

customer procurement policies that shift risk to contractors, including competitively bid programs with fixed-price development work or follow-on production options or other financial risks; and the impact of investments, cost overruns or other cost pressures and performance issues on fixed price contracts;

changes in procurement and other regulations and policies affecting the company's industry, export of its products, cost

allowability or recovery, preferred contract type, and performance and progress payments policy;

performance and financial viability of key suppliers, teammates, joint ventures (including United Launch Alliance), joint venture partners, subcontractors and customers;

economic, industry, business and political conditions including their effects on governmental policy;

the impact of inflation and other cost pressures;

the impact of pandemics and epidemics on the company's business and financial results, including supply chain disruptions and delays, employee absences, and program delays;

government actions that prevent the sale or delivery of the company's products (such as delays in approvals for exports requiring Congressional notification);

trade policies or sanctions (including Chinese sanctions on the company or its suppliers, teammates or partners, U.S. Government sanctions on Türkish entities and persons, and indirect effects of sanctions on Russia to the company's supply chain);

the company's success expanding into and doing business in adjacent markets and internationally and the risks posed by international sales;

changes in foreign national priorities and foreign government budgets and planned orders, including potential effects from fluctuations in currency exchange rates;

the competitive environment for the company's products and services, including competition from startups and non-traditional defense contractors;

the company's ability to develop and commercialize new technologies and products, including emerging digital and network technologies and capabilities;

the company's ability to benefit fully from or adequately protect its intellectual property rights;

the company's ability to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce and the impact of work stoppages or other labor disruptions;

cyber or other security threats or other disruptions faced by the company or its suppliers;

the company's ability to implement and continue, and the timing and impact of, capitalization changes such as share repurchases, dividend payments and financing transactions;

the accuracy of the company's estimates and projections;

changes in pension plan assumptions and actual returns on pension assets; cash funding requirements and pension risk transfers and associated settlement charges;

realizing the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or divestitures, investments, joint ventures, teaming arrangements or internal reorganizations, and market volatility affecting the fair value of investments that are marked to market;

the company's efforts to increase the efficiency of its operations and improve the affordability of its products and services, including through digital transformation and cost reduction initiatives;

the risk of an impairment of the company's assets, including the potential impairment of goodwill and intangibles;

the availability and adequacy of the company's insurance and indemnities;

impacts of climate change and compliance with laws, regulations, policies, and customer requirements in response to climate change concerns;

changes in accounting, U.S. or foreign tax, export or other laws, regulations, and policies and their interpretation or application, and changes in the amount or reevaluation of uncertain tax positions; and the outcome of legal proceedings, bid protests, environmental remediation efforts, audits, government investigations or government allegations that the company has failed to comply with law, other contingencies and U.S. Government identification of deficiencies in its business systems.

These are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. For a discussion identifying additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, see the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The company's filings may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of its website, , or through the website maintained by the SEC at .

The company's actual financial results likely will be different from those projected due to the inherent nature of projections. Given these uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on in making investment decisions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of its filing. Except where required by applicable law, the company expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to reflect subsequent events, changed circumstances, changes in expectations, or the estimates and assumptions associated with them. The forward-looking statements in this news release are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Earnings1 (unaudited; in

millions, except per share data)







Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended





Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 24,

2023

Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 24,

2023

Net sales

$



17,104

$



16,878

$



52,421

$



48,697

Cost of sales

(14,987)

(14,830)

(46,181)

(42,513)

Gross profit

2,117

2,048

6,240

6,184

Other income (expense), net

23

(6)

77

30

Operating profit

2,140

2,042

6,317

6,214

Interest expense

(256)

(237)

(772)

(662)

Non-service FAS pension income

16

111

47

332

Other non-operating income, net

18

37

109

69

Earnings before income taxes

1,918

1,953

5,701

5,953

Income tax expense

(295)

(269)

(892)

(899)

Net earnings

$



1,623

$



1,684

$



4,809

$



5,054

Effective tax rate

15.4

%

13.8

%

15.6

%

15.1

%





















Earnings per common share

















Basic

$





6.83

$





6.75

$



20.12

$



20.04

Diluted

$





6.80

$





6.73

$



20.05

$



19.97





















Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic

237.5

249.3

239.0

252.2

Diluted

238.6

250.2

239.9

253.1





















Common shares reported in stockholders'

equity at end of period









236

247



















1 The company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of the calendar quarter to align its financial closing with its business processes, which was on Sept. 29, for the third quarter of 2024 and Sept. 24, for the third quarter of 2023. The consolidated financial statements and tables of financial information included herein are labeled based on that convention. This practice only affects interim periods, as the company's fiscal year ends on Dec. 31.





Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Segment Summary Operating Results (unaudited; in

millions)







Quarters Ended





Nine Months Ended









Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 24,

2023

%

Change

Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 24,

2023

%

Change

Net sales

























Aeronautics

$





6,487

$



6,717

(3

%)

$

20,609

$

19,861

4

%

Missiles and Fire Control

3,175

2,939

8

%

9,270

8,082

15

%

Rotary and Mission Systems

4,367

4,121

6

%

13,003

11,528

13

%

Space

3,075

3,101

(1

%)

9,539

9,226

3

%

Total net sales

$





17,104

$

16,878

1

%

$

52,421

$

48,697

8

%





























Operating profit

























Aeronautics

$







659

$





671

(2

%)

$



2,089

$



2,064

1

%

Missiles and Fire Control

456

398

15

%

1,217

1,146

6

%

Rotary and Mission Systems

483

482

-

%

1,408

1,286

9

%

Space

272

259

5

%

943

851

11

%

Total business segment operating

profit

1,870

1,810

3

%

5,657

5,347

6

%

Unallocated items

























FAS/CAS operating adjustment

406

414





1,218

1,245





Impairment and severance charges

-

-





(87)

-





Intangible asset amortization expense

(61)

(61)





(183)

(185)





Other, net

(75)

(121)





(288)

(193)





Total unallocated items

270

232

16

%

660

867

(24

%)

Total consolidated operating

profit

$





2,140

$



2,042

5

%

$



6,317

$



6,214

2

%





























Operating margin

























Aeronautics

10.2

%

10.0

%





10.1

%

10.4

%





Missiles and Fire Control

14.4

%

13.5

%





13.1

%

14.2

%





Rotary and Mission Systems

11.1

%

11.7

%





10.8

%

11.2

%





Space

8.8

%

8.4

%





9.9

%

9.2

%





Total business segment operating

margin

10.9

%

10.7

%





10.8

%

11.0

%

































Total consolidated operating

margin

12.5

%

12.1

%





12.1

%

12.8

%





























































Lockheed Martin Corporation Selected Financial Data (unaudited; in

millions)







2024 Outlook

2023 Actual

Total FAS income CAS cost









FAS pension income

$







-

$







378

Less: CAS pension cost

1,685

1,725

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$





1,685

$





2,103













Service and non-service cost reconciliation









FAS pension service cost

$







(60)

$







(65)

Less: CAS pension cost

1,685

1,725

Total FAS/CAS pension operating adjustment

1,625

1,660

Non-service FAS pension income

60

443

Total FAS/CAS pension adjustment

$





1,685

$





2,103

Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in

millions, except par value)







Sept. 29,

2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$





3,151

$





1,442

Receivables, net

2,141

2,132

Contract assets

14,224

13,183

Inventories

3,234

3,132

Other current assets

461

632

Total current assets

23,211

20,521













Property, plant and equipment, net

8,454

8,370

Goodwill

10,800

10,799

Intangible assets, net

1,979

2,212

Deferred income taxes

3,105

2,953

Other noncurrent assets

7,971

7,601

Total assets

$





55,520

$





52,456













Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable

$





3,221

$





2,312

Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes

3,076

3,133

Contract liabilities

9,051

9,190

Current maturities of long-term debt

142

168

Other current liabilities

2,320

2,134

Total current liabilities

17,810

16,937













Long-term debt, net

19,179

17,291

Accrued pension liabilities

6,077

6,162

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,254

5,231

Total liabilities

48,320

45,621













Stockholders' equity









Common stock, $1 par value per share

236

240

Additional paid-in capital

-

-

Retained earnings

15,657

15,398

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,693)

(8,803)

Total stockholders' equity

7,200

6,835

Total liabilities and equity

$





55,520

$





52,456













Lockheed Martin Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited; in

millions)





Nine Months Ended



Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 24,

2023 Operating activities







Net earnings

$





4,809

$





5,054 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization

1,100

1,009 Stock-based compensation

229

221 Deferred income taxes

(174)

(395) Impairment and severance charges

87

- Changes in assets and liabilities







Receivables, net

(9)

100 Contract assets

(1,041)

(1,287) Inventories

(102)

(224) Accounts payable

970

1,731 Contract liabilities

(139)

(552) Income taxes

66

(81) Qualified defined benefit pension plans

(2)

(283) Other, net

155

262 Net cash provided by operating activities

5,949

5,555









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(1,103)

(987) Other, net

149

(4) Net cash used for investing activities

(954)

(991)









Financing activities







Issuance of long-term debt, net of related costs

1,980

1,975 Repayments of long-term debt

(168)

(115) Repurchases of common stock

(2,700)

(3,000) Dividends paid

(2,281)

(2,289) Other, net

(117)

(131) Net cash used for financing activities

(3,286)

(3,560)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,709

1,004 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,442

2,547 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$





3,151

$





3,551











Lockheed Martin Corporation Other Financial and Operating Information (unaudited; in

millions, except for aircraft deliveries and weeks)



Backlog

Sept. 29, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Aeronautics

$





50,988

$





60,156

Missiles and Fire Control

40,722

32,229

Rotary and Mission Systems

37,571

37,726

Space

36,412

30,456

Total backlog

$



165,693

$



160,567



























Quarters Ended

Nine Months Ended

Aircraft Deliveries

Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 24,

2023

Sept. 29,

2024

Sept. 24,

2023

F-35

48

30

48

80

F-16

2

1

9

2

C-130J

4

7

13

13

Government helicopter programs

24

3

47

24

Commercial helicopter programs

-

3

-

4

International military helicopter programs

4

1

9

1



Number of Weeks in Reporting Period 1

2024 2023

First quarter

13 12

Second quarter

13 13

Third quarter

13 13

Fourth quarter

13 14









1 Calendar quarters are typically comprised of 13 weeks. However, the company closes its books and records on the last Sunday of each month, except for the month of Dec., as its fiscal year ends on Dec. 31. As a result, the number of weeks in a reporting quarter may vary slightly during the year and for comparable prior year periods.

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED