Farrow & Ball Partners With Proximity To Elevate Customer Experience Through Innovative Digital Tools

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning retail company Proximity is proud to announce a partnership with

Farrow & Ball, the renowned British paint and wallpaper manufacturer. Proximity's tool connects and streamlines appointment booking, customer journey management, data capture and customer communications for Farrow & Ball, enabling a seamless and personalised experience for all their customers.

Proximity has integrated a global appointment booking solution for Farrow & Ball Colour Consultants across multiple regions for both in-home and virtual consultations. The all-in-one tool also offers a customer 360 view, manages tasks throughout the customer journey including pre and post appointment actions, provides detailed reporting, and enables multi-channel outreach via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Rebecca Gleave, Global Head of Retail at Farrow & Ball, says: "We are delighted to have launched Proximity for our Colour Consultants and retail teams globally. Proximity gives us the ability to interact with our clients at every stage of their colour consultancy journey and we are looking forward to realising the commercial benefits that Proximity will bring."

Cathy McCabe, CEO of Proximity, says: "We're thrilled to partner with Farrow & Ball and empower them to continue to provide exceptional customer services. Our Retail Super-App will help them to inspire their customers with personalised experiences and a seamless customer journey, whilst improving operational efficiency within their teams. It's an exciting step forward for both companies!"

The collaboration between Farrow & Ball and Proximity showcases how top brands are utilising technology to boost customer engagement, streamline operations, and elevate the overall brand experience.

About Farrow & Ball:

Farrow & Ball creates richly pigmented paints and handcrafted wallpapers that transform homes around the world. Known for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, they continue to inspire both consumers and professionals alike. They are a favourite among interior designers and homeowners seeking timeless, sophisticated décor solutions. Visit for more information.

About Proximity:

Proximity is an all-in-one retail solution that empowers brands to deliver

personalised customer experiences. By integrating clienteling, appointment booking, transactions, and store events into a single platform, Proximity connects customer data, giving store teams the tools they need to provide exceptional service at every touchpoint. With a focus on both operational excellence and premium customer service, Proximity helps retail brands around the world thrive. Visit for more information.

SOURCE Proximity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED