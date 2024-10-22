Amir Arrives In Germany

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Berlin today on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Germany. His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.

