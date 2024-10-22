List Of Services To Be Affected During Hamad General Hospital Renovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad General Hospital will embark on a major renovation programme that will see a comprehensive upgrade of its systems and facilities, the hospital said in a statement recently. The Phase 1 of the renovation work is expected to begin in 2025, which will see concentrate on the two inpatient towers and the ground floor below the towers.

Nayef Al Shammari, Acting Deputy Chief of Corporate Communications at Hamad Medical Corporation answers a few queries on the services at the hospital during the modernization project.

Will the services provided by Hamad General Hospital to patients and visitors be affected during the implementation of the modernization project?

1. The modernization program, expected to last for three years, will significantly enhance the patient experience. The project has been designed to ensure that the quality, volume, and standards of services at Hamad General Hospital remain unaffected throughout the project period, which will begin in 2025 and continue for three years.

2. I would like to mention that the first phase of the renovation work will include upgrading the two main inpatient towers and the ground floor beneath them. This will require vacating the inpatient buildings in the coming months, and several outpatient clinics will also be relocated to other hospitals.

3. Aisha Bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital and the Medical Care and Research Center will be the main facilities receiving the relocated services from Hamad General Hospital.

4. Hamad General Hospital Modernization Program will deliver single rooms and advanced technical systems, and create modern environments that will improve the patient care experience during and after their treatment.

What medical services will continue to be provided during the modernization program at Hamad General Hospital?

1. Some inpatient and outpatient clinics will be relocated to other hospitals within HMC

2. The following services will remain operational during the modernization program:



Most outpatient clinics will continue to operate at Hamad General Hospital (HGH).

The Surgical Specialty Center will remain open, offering both surgical and medical services for inpatients.

A total of 370 inpatient beds will be available to provide medical and surgical care, including critical care services.

The Trauma and Emergency Center will continue to provide full services.

The Bone and Joint Center will remain operational.

The Pediatric Emergency Center will continue its services. Fahad Bin Jassim Kidney Center will also remain fully functional.