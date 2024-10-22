Visionary Financial Expands Global PR Capabilities With Acquisition Of The PR Builder, An AI Press Release Generator And Distribution Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary , a leading PR agency specializing in and blockchain, announced the of The PR Builder today. This strategic move is set to enhance Visionary Financial's PR service offerings, especially in the blockchain and sectors. The acquisition aligns both firms' missions to revolutionize how businesses communicate their stories globally.

The PR Builder is acclaimed for its innovative AI-driven that empowers individuals and PR agencies to generate monetized press releases within minutes. The PR Builder allows users to create impactful press releases and offers in-app distribution packages guaranteeing placements on major publications such as MarketWatch, Business Insider, Globenewswire, Blockchainwire, and hundreds more.

This acquisition allows Visionary Financial to arm its clients with The PR Builder's groundbreaking AI technology. As a result, clients can benefit from a streamlined process for creating and distributing press releases. The PR Builder's technology enables companies from various sectors, including traditional, crypto, and blockchain, to gain rapid press coverage, helping them achieve swift global recognition.

"The acquisition of The PR Builder is a game-changer for Visionary Financial, empowering us to offer a streamlined, cost-efficient solution for emerging companies and projects to create press releases and secure guaranteed placements on major publications worldwide," said a Spokesperson from Visionary Financial. "With the integration of AI-driven tools, we are making it easier for our clients to amplify their message and maximize their visibility globally."

Through this acquisition, Visionary Financial aims to significantly expand its global presence and offer an enriched suite of services to its clients. With The PR Builder's state-of-the-art tools, Visionary Financial is poised to deliver compelling communication solutions, leveraging the latest technology advancements in AI.

For more information about The PR Builder and its innovative services, please visit .

Visionary Financial continues to focus on delivering innovative and efficient communication services to help businesses, especially within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, meet their ever-evolving PR needs. This acquisition positions Visionary Financial as a frontrunner in PR solutions, preparing businesses to navigate the complexities of modern media outreach effectively.

About Visionary Financial:

Visionary Financial, a leading PR agency with a large portfolio of clients, specializes in the crypto and blockchain industries, helping businesses craft compelling stories and share them with the world.

About The PR Builder:

The PR Builder is the leading AI press release generator offering swift press release creation and distribution, supporting businesses in reaching global audiences efficiently.

Contact:

Lauren: Marketing Communications @ The PR Builder

prbuilder (at) visionary-finance.com





