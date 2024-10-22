(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Alternative Lending Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending in the region is expected to grow by 27.7% on an annual basis to reach US$28.2 billion in 2024. Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Latin America remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.6% during 2024-2028. The alternative lending market in the region will increase from US$22.1 billion in 2023 to reach US$57.8 billion by 2028. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the alternative lending market covers in-depth market potential and various. Embark on a detailed exploration of the alternative lending market with our latest report, dissecting key economic indicators to provide a holistic view of this dynamic landscape. Delve into the alternative lending market's expansive horizons, from overall market size and forecasts to granular analyses of end-user segments, diverse finance models, and payment instrument these insights, delve into consumer attitudes and behaviours, decoding the impact of age, income, and gender on financial choices.

The alternative lending sector in Latin America is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative products, strategic partnerships, and evolving regulatory frameworks that aim to balance market expansion with consumer protection. This momentum is expected to continue, fueled by increasing demand for accessible financing solutions and the ongoing evolution of fintech platforms.

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

Alternative lending in Latin America has grown significantly, driven by increasing demand for accessible financing solutions amid economic challenges. Sub-segments like peer-to-peer lending and fintech-driven credit platforms have gained traction, catering to underserved populations and small businesses. The next few months are expected to see continued expansion in these areas as alternative lenders leverage technology to enhance their offerings and reach a broader customer base.

Key Developments in the Alternative Lending Sector Product Launches and Innovations

Nubank's Unsecured Personal Loans: Brazil's leading digital bank, Nubank, has expanded its offerings to include unsecured personal loans. Through its mobile app, customers can quickly access credit. This move aims to capitalize on the region's growing demand for alternative lending solutions.

Mercado Libre's Credit Line for SMEs: E-commerce giant Mercado Libre has launched a credit line designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Latin America. The product offers flexible financing options to help businesses grow and manage their cash flow, leveraging Mercado Libre's extensive customer base and data insights. Kueski's Expansion into Mexico: Mexican fintech Kueski has expanded its digital lending services to new markets within Latin America, starting with Mexico. The company's AI-powered platform provides quick access to credit for underserved consumers, catering to the region's growing demand for alternative financing solutions. Strategic Partnerships A significant partnership in the alternative lending sector in Latin America was formed between Pismo, a Brazilian fintech, and various financial institutions to enhance digital lending capabilities. Pismo introduced a new lending tool aimed at streamlining the loan disbursement process and improving access to credit for consumers amid rising demand. Regulatory Changes

Increased Regulatory Oversight: Countries like Mexico and Brazil have been tightening regulations around alternative lending, particularly peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms. In Brazil, the Central Bank has enhanced its scrutiny of fintech operations, introducing stricter requirements for transparency and consumer protection. Meanwhile, Mexico's Fintech Law continues to evolve, focusing on anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) protocols to ensure financial stability and protect consumers. Consumer Protection and Data Privacy: New data privacy laws and consumer protection regulations are being enacted to safeguard against risks inherent in the alternative lending space, such as predatory lending and misuse of consumer data. This is especially relevant in markets like Argentina and Colombia, where consumer rights are being increasingly prioritized (ABA Banking Journal). Reasons to buy

This report offers a comprehensive insight into the alternative lending market at the regional level, covering Latin America. It provides a detailed analysis of key areas that are critical for understanding and participating in the regional alternative lending landscape:

Comprehensive Regional Market Intelligence: Gain in-depth insights into the alternative lending market within Latin America region, including its size, growth potential, emerging trends, and key industry leaders. Investors and entrepreneurs can identify potential areas for market expansion by examining payment instruments, finance models, and loan types specific to the region.

Regional Economic Indicators: Access essential economic indicators from multiple countries within the region, including GDP, unbanked population, unemployment rates, and loan default rates. This data empowers businesses with crucial information for Latin America market analysis and strategic planning.

Industry Attractiveness Analysis: Dive into comprehensive trend analyses for transaction value, average transaction value, and transaction volume within the regional alternative lending sector. This information aids in assessing the industry's appeal and potential for growth within the specific Latin America.

Strategic Segmentation Analysis at the Regional Level: Explore extensive market segmentation based on end-users (consumers, businesses, and property), financial models (P2P marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, invoice trading, debt-based securities, equity-based crowdfunding, real estate crowdfunding, and others), and payment methods (cash, cheques, credit transfers, direct debits, debit cards, credit cards, and e-money) specific to the region.

Growth Projections: Benefit from future growth projections for the alternative lending market within the region, classified by end-users, financial models, and payment instruments. These projections offer insights into areas with growth potential within different market segments, helping businesses to align strategies and make informed decisions within the regional context.

Loan Type Analysis: Gain a comprehensive understanding of loan types, including B2C Loans (Personal Loans, Payroll Advances, Home Improvement, Education/Student Loans, Point of Sale, Auto Loans, Medical Loans) and B2B Loans (Lines of Credit, Merchant Cash Advance, Invoice Factoring, Revenue Financing) within the specific geographic area, offering valuable market insights. Consumer Attitude and Behaviour Analysis: Explore consumer behaviour and attitudes, segmented by age, income, and gender, within the Latin America. This analysis aids in developing targeted marketing and lending strategies tailored to the local markets. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 820 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $57.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Latin America



Scope: A bundled offering, combining 5 reports, covering 625 tables and 750 figures

Economic Indicators



Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast



Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User



End User - Business End User - Consumer

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models



P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types



B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing

Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



By Age

By Income Gender

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Latin American Alternative Lending Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900