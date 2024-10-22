Heroic Hearts Project And Matt Zemon Release Groundbreaking Resource: The Veteran's Guide To Psychedelics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This guide provides veterans with tools to explore the healing potential of psychedelics, offering a transformative path to address PTSD, anxiety, depression.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics , created in collaboration with Heroic Hearts Project and mental advocate Matt Zemon , is launching as a first-of-a-kind resource to specifically help veterans explore psychedelics as a pathway to healing from PTSD, anxiety, and depression. This guide responds to the demand for alternative treatment solutions and equips veterans with practical, clinically-backed strategies to safely explore these therapies.Rooted in both ancient healing traditions and the latest in therapeutic science, The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics fuses traditional wisdom with modern approaches to provide a holistic framework. Designed to help veterans prepare, navigate, and integrate their experiences, the guide combines reflective journaling, safety protocols, and expert guidance to empower veterans in their healing journeys. The content is structured to unlock profound mental, emotional, and spiritual healing by guiding veterans through every step of their experience with psychedelic medicine.Key Thought Leaders Endorse The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics:"...provides veterans with the knowledge and guidance to engage with these powerful tools responsibly..."- Bessel van der Kolk, MD, #1 New York Times Science best seller, The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Treatment of Trauma"People deserve access to these life-saving treatments, and The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics helps pave the way."- Rick Doblin, PhD, Founder and President of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)"For those who have given everything and are searching for a way back to their best, this guide lays it all out-clearly, responsibly, and with heart."- Rear Admiral Losey, Retired Navy SEAL"...a well-informed path for veterans ready to explore new approaches to healing."- Lieutenant General Martin Steele, US Marine Corps (Retired)"...a key resource for veterans and others seeking healing through psychedelics...”- Bob Jesse, Guiding force behind the contemporary re-emergence of psychedelics and co-author of foundational research at Johns Hopkins“The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics gives veterans the tools to access this powerful form of healing-empowering them to confront trauma and step into a new chapter of their lives.”- Melissa Etheridge, American Rockstar and Founder of The Etheridge Foundation"This book is for the veterans as much as it is for their families, and reminds us that healing is possible, even in the face of the unimaginable.”- Lee Woodruff, New York Times Best-Selling author of In an Instant, Co-Founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation“...This guide is a true blessing for all those seeking wholeness...“- The Rev. Hunt Priest, Episcopal priest and founding Director, Ligare: A Christian Psychedelic Society"In the Jewish tradition, we are taught about the moral imperative and obligation to make every effort to heal those seeking care. The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics answers that call...”- Rabbi Zac Kamenetz, Founder and CEO of ShefaDeveloped For Veterans by Veterans and ExpertsThe Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics represents the shared mission of Heroic Hearts Project and Matt Zemon to make psychedelic healing accessible and more safe for veterans. The guide includes tailored exercises to mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare veterans for psychedelic experiences, along with step-by-step insights into both medical and ceremonial settings, ensuring veterans have the tools to navigate their healing journeys effectively.Developed by Matt Zemon, an advocate for the safe and responsible use of psychedelics, and supported by Heroic Hearts Project, a leading nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans access these medicines, The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics delivers a compassionate, clinically-reviewed roadmap for work with psychedelics in medical and ceremonial settings. This guide reflects the latest research and was carefully reviewed by Ken Weingardt, PhD, ensuring it addresses the unique challenges veterans face in healing from trauma.Jesse Gould, Founder of Heroic Hearts Project, emphasized: "At Heroic Hearts Project, we've witnessed the power of psychedelics to transform lives. The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics encapsulates years of experience and dedication to ensure veterans have the knowledge and support to access these healing practices in a responsible and informed way."Matt Zemon, added: "Veterans are turning to psychedelics, both in medical and ceremonial settings, in search of healing. The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics not only helps them make informed decisions about these treatments but also provides the tools needed to maximize their healing potential-empowering them to reclaim control over their mental and emotional health.”Click HERE to access the electronic press kit.About Heroic Hearts Project:Heroic Hearts Project (HHP) is a pioneering non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families in overcoming the impacts of PTSD and military trauma. By facilitating access to innovative psychedelic programs and providing comprehensive support resources, HHP fosters healing and personal growth within the veteran community. Established in 2017, HHP not only focuses on the direct care of veterans but also actively contributes to research and advocacy to expand access to these transformative treatment options. HHP aims to bring psychedelic healing for veterans home to the USA at scale.About Matt Zemon:Matt Zemon, MSc, an Educator, Author, and Leader in Psychedelic Wellness, specializes in the impact of psychedelics on mental health. Author of the best-selling Psychedelics for Everyone: A Beginner's Guide to These Powerful Medicines for Anxiety, Depression, Addiction, PTSD, and Expanding Consciousness, Beyond the Trip, A Journal for Psychedelic Preparation and Integration, and the newly released, The Veteran's Guide to Psychedelics. Matt holds a Master's degree in psychology and neuroscience from King's College London and combines academic insights with a passion for safe and sacred psychedelic use. He focuses on broadening understanding and access to these transformative substances while consulting with healthcare practitioners to advance the responsible integration of psychedelic therapies into modern treatment frameworks. His work is especially relevant for veterans and those seeking deep personal transformation.

