The alternative lending in Belgium is expected to grow by 15.7% on an annual basis to reach US$325.8 million in 2024.

The medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Belgium remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.1% during 2024-2028. Belgium's alternative lending market is forecast to increase from US$281.5 million in 2023 to reach US$496 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Alternative Lending industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of Alternative Lending market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunity by type of payment instrument, loan types, and consumer behavior. In addition, it provides a snapshot of marketing objective and industry spend dynamics in Belgium. KPIs in both value and share term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $325.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $496 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Belgium

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of Alternative Lending industry in Belgium through 125 tables and 150 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Belgium Economic Indicators



Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate Loan Default Rate

Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast



Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value Transaction Volume

Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User



End User - Business End User - Consumer

Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models



P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding Real Estate Crowd funding

Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding



Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card E- Money

Belgium Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types



B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring Revenue Financing

Belgium Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



By Age

By Income Gender

