029 Group SE announces Limestone Capital's investment in Selar, pioneering sustainable polar expedition company

22.10.2024

029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company, Limestone Capital, has made a strategic investment in Selar, the world's first fully sustainable polar expedition company.



Selar is developing a fleet of close-to-zero-emission ships designed to offer unique, eco-conscious exploration experiences in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. The company's vessels will utilize solar power and wind propulsion to reduce carbon emissions by 90% compared to traditional cruise ships.



Founded by Arctic Captain Sophie Galvagnon, along with Julia Bijaoui and Quentin Vacher, Selar aims to revolutionize polar tourism by providing silent, pollution-free expeditions that allow travelers to experience pristine polar environments with minimal environmental impact.



Benjamin Habbel, Managing Director of Limestone Capital AG, commented“From our first discussions, it was clear that Selar represented more than just a business-it's in line with the zeitgeist and many values we share - including sustainability, innovation, and impact. The company is building a fleet of close-to-zero-emission ships, harnessing natural power from the sun and wind to navigate the most pristine, untouched corners of the Earth. Each expedition offers adventurers the chance to explore the polar regions in complete silence, with no noise or pollution, leaving nothing but footprints.“



By 2026, when Selar embarks on its maiden voyages, passengers will have the rare opportunity to experience the Arctic like never before-whether swimming alongside orcas, skiing untouched fjords, or observing polar bears in absolute tranquility. Selar's expeditions will offer the ultimate in personalized, off-the-beaten-path adventure, designed to inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation of our planet.

About 029 Group SE 029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany. Further Information:

About Limestone Capital AG Limestone Capital is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing and creating value in the experience economy. We develop and incubate branded platforms in the global travel and hospitality sector, often alongside a value-add real estate strategy. Limestone advises

family offices and institutional investors on their investment strategies and has

over €1 billion Euro invested across its various hospitality platforms. Existing portfolio companies include Aethos Hotels, Emerald Stay, Voaara, as well as various operating real estate assets in European destinations such as Madrid, Milan, Lisbon, Ericeira, Mallorca, Corsica and Sardinia. Further information:



