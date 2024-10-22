NITI Aayog Proposes Halt To Sulphur Emissions Controls, Raising Environmental Concerns

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 22 (KNN) India's NITI

Aayog, the country's foremost policy think tank, has stirred significant concern with its recent proposal to halt the installation of equipment designed to reduce sulphur emissions at coal-fired power plants.

This recommendation, outlined in a document obtained by Reuters, raises questions about India's commitment to combatting air pollution, which is among the highest in the world and poses severe and economic threats.

Historically, the Indian has mandated stricter emissions regulations for power stations, setting a 2017 deadline for the implementation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems.

However, this deadline has since been extended to 2026 due to various operational and financial challenges faced by the power sector.

In its latest document, NITI Aayog has urged the federal ministries of environment and power to direct coal-based power plants to cease new orders for sulphur-reducing equipment.

If approved, this move could potentially annul tenders worth approximately 960 billion rupees (about $11.42 billion) intended for the installation of FGD units across 80,000 megawatts of coal-fired generation capacity.

Environmental activists and organizations have expressed strong opposition to NITI Aayog's recommendation. They argue that coal-fired power stations are responsible for about 80% of India's industrial emissions of sulphur and nitrous oxides-pollutants that significantly contribute to lung diseases and acid rain.

According to a 2019 report from Greenpeace, India was identified as the largest global emitter of sulphur dioxide (SO2), with the majority of emissions traced back to its coal power sector.

Compounding the issue, NITI Aayog's document references a government study claiming that sulphur emissions from coal-based power plants are not significantly impacting air quality in India.

This assertion contradicts findings from various global studies and environmental assessments that highlight the detrimental effects of coal emissions on public health and the environment.

The power and environment ministries have not yet responded to requests for comments on the situation, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the government's stance on this pressing issue.

As discussions continue, the balance between energy needs and environmental responsibilities remains a critical challenge for India, a country grappling with the dual pressures of economic growth and deteriorating air quality.

The implications of NITI Aayog's proposal will likely reverberate through the ongoing debates surrounding energy policy, public health, and environmental sustainability in India.

