Springer Nature's India Research Tour 2024 Concludes At Vellore Institute Of Technology, Vellore

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India The Springer Nature India Research Tour 2024 was successfully concluded at Vellore Institute of (VIT), Vellore, after an engaging journey across 9 states and 15 cities and 24 leading academic and research institutions, connecting with researchers. This ambitious initiative, flagged off by Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR, in Delhi, sought to bridge academic ecosystems across India, fostering discussions on open access, research integrity, and India's future as a global research leader.



Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, MD, Springer Nature India presenting a token of appreciation to Dr. G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT Vellore at the India Research Tour 2024



The tour featured interactions with both early-stage and experienced researchers from a wide range of government and private institutions, including IIMs, JNU, BITS Pilani, and various ICSSR-affiliated institutions. The tour also recognized 100 women researchers who have done exemplary work in their areas of research. A major highlight was the launch of the Cureus Journal of Business and Economics, a fully open-access journal, at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, marking an important step in expanding India's contribution to open-access publishing.



Speaking on the successful completion of the tour, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director of Springer Nature India , said,

"The India Research Tour 2024 provided us with a unique opportunity to interact directly with India's brightest researchers and thought leaders. We've gained invaluable insights into the needs, challenges, and aspirations of the research community across regions. The discussions underscored the importance of open access and research integrity in accelerating both individual careers and national progress. Moving forward, we will use this feedback to shape future programmes and partnerships, enabling Indian researchers to thrive on the global stage."



Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR , expressed his thoughts on the collaboration,

"We are pleased to have partnered with Springer Nature for the India Research Tour 2024. The tour fostered a dynamic exchange of ideas and has helped in sensitizing researchers to the evolving paradigms in publishing, especially in social science. I believe that this collaboration marks an important step in aligning institutional research efforts with global standards, thereby making Indian research more accessible and impactful worldwide."



Dr. G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT Vellore , also shared his thoughts on hosting the final event,

"We are honoured that VIT had the opportunity to host the concluding session of the Springer Nature India Research Tour 2024. This initiative has been instrumental in building awareness around open access and research integrity among our academic community. We look forward to future collaborations with Springer Nature that will further enhance the research ecosystem at VIT and beyond."



The Springer Nature India Research Tour 2024 exemplifies the organization's commitment to promoting transparency, accessibility, and collaboration in research. By engaging directly with scholars and academic institutions across the country, Springer Nature is helping pave the way for India to emerge as a global leader in research and innovation.





About Springer Nature

For over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data and provide quality publishing support to societies. We make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared.



As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. Springer Nature is also a leading educational and professional publisher, providing quality content through a range of innovative platforms, products and services. Every day, around the globe, our imprints, books, journals and resources reach millions of people.