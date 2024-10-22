Designated Shura Committee Completes Discussing Constitutional Amendments Draft

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The committee concerned with studying the amendment of articles in the at the Shura Council completed its discussions of the constitutional amendments draft during a meeting held today, chaired by HE Head of the Committee Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari. The committee decided to submit its report on the aforementioned draft to the Shura Council.

