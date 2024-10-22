Jennifer Press Joins Riskspan As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a leading provider of data and risk management analytics for securities, loans, and private credit, is pleased to announce the addition of Jen Press to its leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer.

Jennifer Press

In her new role, Jen will collaborate closely with teams across the company to align efforts in achieving strategic goals, with a particular focus on expanding capabilities and presence in private credit and asset-backed finance. Her deep expertise in structured finance and private credit will be pivotal in driving RiskSpan's strategic growth in these rapidly evolving sectors.



A seasoned veteran of the structured finance industry, Press brings a wealth of experience in structured finance and private credit markets, including residential mortgage assets, personal loans, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), and other consumer and business loans. Throughout her career, she has provided services to asset managers, insurance companies, private equity sponsors, credit funds, hedge funds, banks, specialty finance companies, administrators, and trustees.

Before joining RiskSpan, Jen was a Managing Director in Lincoln International's valuation & Opinion practice, and she spent over a decade at Duff & Phelps in its alternative asset advisory practice. Previously, Jen was a Senior Trader and Portfolio Manager for Tower Research Capital's distressed mortgage and ABS fund. Earlier in her career, she was a Senior Trader at Marathon Asset Management and JP Morgan. Jen holds a Master's in Computational Finance from Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Economics with concentrations in Finance and Accounting from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Systems Engineering from Penn's Engineering School.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jen to our team," said Bernadette Kogler, CEO of RiskSpan. "Her unparalleled knowledge of the asset-backed finance space and proven leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients."

RiskSpan delivers a single analytics solution for structured finance and private credit investors of any size to confidently make faster, more precise trading and portfolio risk decisions and meet reporting requirements with fewer resources, and less time spent managing multiple vendors and internal solutions.

