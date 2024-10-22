TD Bank Joins LTX, A Broadridge Company, As A Liquidity Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX , an AI-powered corporate trading backed by global Fintech leader, Broadridge Solutions, (NYSE: BR ), today announced that TD has joined its e-trading platform through its subsidiary TD Securities Automated Trading LLC. TD Bank will contribute axes, or pre-trade indications of interest, to LTX's Liquidity Cloud and utilize LTX's RFQ+ protocol to provide Grade and High Yield bond liquidity to its institutional clients.

"LTX's value proposition demonstrates the company's commitment to providing innovative solutions to corporate bond market structure challenges and more efficient execution for the buy side," said Marty Mannion, Managing Director and Co-Head, TDS Automated Trading at TD Bank. "We are excited to be joining LTX to deepen connectivity with our clients."

"We're thrilled that TD Bank has joined LTX, making our platform even more valuable to our growing network of buy-side clients," said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. Our mission is to lower costs of trading corporate bonds to deliver best execution to clients, and we're pleased that our value proposition resonates with the dealer community."

LTX was formed to address corporate bond market challenges that have arisen due to lack of innovation and electronification, including the disruption of relationship-based e-trading, high trading and data costs, as well as limited e-trading options for large trades. LTX is uniquely positioned to address these industry pain points by using patented AI and execution protocols to improve liquidity and efficiency, facilitating connections between dealers and buy-side clients and enabling direct, fully disclosed trading.

Recent innovations from LTX include the generative AI application BondGPT

and enterprise version BondGPT+,

which assists users in identifying corporate bonds and answers complex bond-related queries in seconds, as well as RFQ+, an enhanced RFQ protocol that combines patented dealer selection score technology with patented liquidity aggregation technology to facilitate larger trades.

About LTX

LTX is an electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with innovative e-trading protocols to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. The Liquidity Cloud is the LTX network of anonymous real-time buy- and sell-side indications of interest which include CUSIP, direction, price, and size. LTX is a division of Broadridge Business Process Outsourcing LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions.

For more information about LTX, please visit .

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR ), is a global technology leader with the trusted expertise and transformative technology to help clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications

for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.



Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications per year and underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information, please visit .



