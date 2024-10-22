Unitil Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.H., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com ) has scheduled the release of its third quarter 2024 after the closes on November 4, 2024. Unitil will host its call and webcast on November 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company's Investors page at .

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company's Investors page at . Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here . An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at .

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil's operating utilities serve approximately 108,500 electric customers and 88,400 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit .

For more information please contact:

Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6466

Email: ...

Alec O'Meara – External Affairs

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email: ...