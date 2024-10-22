Bioreactors Market Set To Witness Significant Growth By 2030, Driven By Rising Demand In Biopharmaceuticals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bioreactors market report presents an overview of the market on the basis of key parameters such as market size, revenue, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of global Bioreactors market is anticipated to grow at large scale over the forecast period (2024-2030). The main purpose of the study report is to give users an extensive viewpoint of the market. The report exhibits both Bioreactors market quantitative as well as qualitative data with tables and figures displayed in the form of bar graphs, and pie charts. Key drivers as well as challenges of the market are discussed in the report. Also reports provides an in depth analysis of the Bioreactors market with current and future trends.

The bioreactors market is expected to grow at 12.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 24.24 billion by 2030 from USD 10.56 billion in 2023.

Key Growth Drivers:

Expanding Biopharmaceutical Industry: The rise in the demand for biologics, vaccines, and biosimilars has significantly increased the use of bioreactors for cell culture and microbial fermentation.

Technological Advancements: Continuous improvements in bioreactor technology, including single-use bioreactors and automated systems, have enhanced production efficiency and reduced contamination risks.

Increase in R&D Investments: The surge in research and development activities, particularly in areas such as gene therapies and personalized medicine, is fueling the adoption of bioreactors in laboratories and manufacturing facilities.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the Bioreactors markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BBI-Biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, Danaher Corporation, Getinge, Infos HT, and others.

Notable Trends:

Single-Use Bioreactors: The shift toward single-use systems is transforming the bioreactor landscape, offering cost-efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

Sustainability Initiatives: As environmental concerns grow, biopharma companies are seeking greener alternatives, increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly bioreactor technologies.

Automation & Digitalization: The integration of AI and IoT in bioreactor systems is revolutionizing bioprocess monitoring, control, and optimization, further boosting market growth.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Bioreactors Market By Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Single Use

Reusable

Bioreactors Market By Cell, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Others

Bioreactors Market By Molecule, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Proteins

Stem Cells

Gene Therapy

Others

Bioreactors Market By Usage , 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Developmental, Preclinical & Clinical

Commercial Production

Bioreactors Market By End Use, 2020-2030, (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

Research And Development (R&D) Organizations

Biopharmaceutical (Biopharma) Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOS)

Bioreactors Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bioreactors in these regions, covering

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The full Report of Bioreactors Market is Available@:

