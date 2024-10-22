Japan Stocks Fall Over 1%
Tokyo: Japan's Stocks fell at the close of trading Tuesday, as investors' concerns grew about the outcome of the country's general elections to be held on Oct. 27, 2024.
According to Tokyo Stock Exchange, the NIKKEI 225 index ended the session down 1.39%, or 542.64 points, to 38,411.96, while the broader Topix index fell 1.06%, or 28.44 points, to close at 2,651.47.
Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo fell 3.18% or 1,690 points to 51,430 yen.
Chip stocks deepened their losses, with Tokyo Electron falling 3.08%, or 730 points, to close at 22,990 yen and Advantest falling 2.7%, or 221 points, to close at 7,960 yen.
In morning trading, the US currency was at 150.75 yen.
