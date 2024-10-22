Unibet Renews Partnership With The National Hockey League In Sweden

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has announced a multiyear renewal as an Official Partner of the NHL. Through the partnership, Kindred's flagship brand Unibet will continue to have access to a variety of marketing rights in Sweden, including digitally enhanced dash boards (DEDs). The partnership will also focus on driving fan engagement through tailored content to enhance the ice hockey betting experience for Swedish customers.

"We are incredibly proud to extend our partnership with the NHL. Together, we will continue to showcase the excitement and energy of the league, bringing fans even closer to the game. This season will be pivotal for ice hockey in Sweden, with the NHL bringing back its international hockey events and the 2025 IIHF World Championship being hosted by Sweden and Denmark. We anticipate heightened fan interest, and we're thrilled to be part of this journey," says Philip

Lagström, General Manager Kindred Group Sweden.

"Unibet has been a dedicated partner in helping us increase our engagement with passionate hockey fans in Sweden. We are thrilled to renew our partnership and look forward to their activation plans for our slate of signature international events," said NHL Vice President of NHL Business Development and Partnerships International John Lewicki.

