CHEERS Telepathy Reinterprets Chinese Classic Novel - Outlaws Of The Marsh

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer” or the“Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and services, announced today the release of an AIGC miniseries Outlaws of the Marsh by CHEERS Telepathy, offering a reinterpretation of the Chinese classic whilst stayed true to its original. The series is currently available on platforms such as TikTok, Tencent Video, Little Red Book, Kuaishou, and Weibo, with one new episode aired every Wednesday. You may also find the latest updates via the Outlaws of the Marsh channel at .

A perfect integration of technology and culture

As a company with profound experience in the field of media technology innovation, Cheer Holding has once again turned its attention to Chinese classics on traditional culture. The use of our self-developed advanced generative AIGC technology to reproduce the classics is not only a move to innovatively interpret traditional culture, but also an outstanding exploration of the integration of technology and culture. This novel, with its magnificent storyline and well-depicted characters, has been popular since it was first created. The brand new visual presentation of the story by CHEERS Telepathy AI relying on its advanced AIGC technology will present young audience with a refreshing experience. With the continuous update of this innovative AI series, young audiences' love and interest in Chinese classical literature will be further promoted.

A breakthrough in AI technology application

As a leading multimodal AGI application, CHEERS Telepathy AI's powerful underlying technology and wide application possibilities provide comprehensive support for the reproduction of the work, give new vitality to this classical literary masterpiece, and demonstrate a new breakthrough in the application of AIGC technology by Cheer Holding. The use of industry leading text-to-video and image-to-video technology by CHEERS Telepathy AI can not only efficiently generate high-quality and rich images, but also accurately capture and restore the complex character relationships, character personality and emotional changes in the original work through advanced deep learning algorithms, multimodal capacities and perfect model effects, providing a solid technical guarantee for the reproduction of the work.

An exploration of cultural inheritance and innovation

As a treasure of ancient Chinese literature, the Outlaws of the Marsh has been widely known for its profound historical background and character stories. Reproducing the original work relying on its own advanced AIGC technology, Cheer Holding is not only providing another new interpretation of traditional culture in order to revitalize the classics, but also kicking off a significant exploration and innovation integrating AIGC technology and the culture. This innovative way of expression makes classical literature closer to modern life and easier to be accepted and understood by the younger generation. On the basis of retaining the essence of the original work, CHEERS Telepathy AI vividly presents the heroic spirit and complex relationships of Liangshan heroes. Its exquisite pictures and vivid characterization allow the audience to feel the profound connotation of the original work while enjoying the wonderful story, so that the young audience can be attracted by Chinese classic literary works in a more intuitive and attractive way, promoting the inheritance of Chinese culture.

Epilogue

Relying on a leading multimodal AGI application platform in China, Cheer Holding reproduced the Outlaws of the Marsh with CHEERS Telepathy AI's advanced generative technology, reflecting the underlying technical strength of our self-developed large model“Polaris Intelligent Cloud”, its wide AI application possibilities and advanced interactive functions.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates“platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding's portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as AI-powered content creation platform CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Lifestyle, CHEERS e-Mall, Yaoshi TTX, CheerReal, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Polaris Intelligent Cloud, Digital Innovation Research Institute, AI-animated short drama series, CHEERS video matrix, IP short video matrix, variety show series, CHEERS Livestreaming, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend“online/offline” and“virtual/reality” elements.

With“CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding's digital ecosystem, the Company is committed to utilizing innovative product applications and technologies to drive its long-term sustainable and scalable growth.



For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are“forward looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development and launch of its metaverse experience centers; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment and technological developments, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; disruptions or other business interruptions that may affect the operations of our products and services, the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 22, 2023, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ...

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)