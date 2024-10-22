GM Releases 2024 Third-Quarter Results And Updates Full-Year Guidance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

General Motors (NYSE: GM ) today reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.1 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $4.1 billion. GM is also updating its 2024 full-year guidance for the third consecutive quarter:



Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $10.4 billion - $11.1 billion $10.0 billion - $11.4 billion EBIT-adjusted $14.0 billion - $15.0 billion $13.0 billion - $15.0 billion Automotive operating cash flow $22.0 billion - $24.0 billion $19.2 billion - $22.2 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $12.5 billion - $13.5 billion $9.5 billion - $11.5 billion EPS-diluted $9.14 - $9.64 $8.93 - $9.93 EPS-diluted-adjusted $10.00 - $10.50 $9.50 - $10.50

GM's 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Results Overview



Three Months Ended



($M) except per share amounts September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Change % Change Revenue $

48,757 $

44,131 $

4,626 10.5

% Net income attributable to stockholders $

3,056 $



3,064 $

(8) (0.3)

% EBIT-adjusted $

4,115 $



3,564 $

551 15.5

% Net income margin 6.3

% 6.9

% (0.6) ppts (8.7)

% EBIT-adjusted margin 8.4

% 8.1

% 0.3 ppts 3.7

% Automotive operating cash flow $



7,863 $



6,794 $

1,069 15.7

% Adjusted automotive free cash flow $



5,834 $



4,910 $



924 18.8

% EPS-diluted(a) $

2.68 $

2.20 $



0.48 21.8

% EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $

2.96 $

2.28 $



0.68 29.8

% GMNA EBIT-adjusted $



3,982 $



3,526 $



456 12.9

% GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 9.7

% 9.8

% (0.1) ppts (1.0)

% GMI EBIT-adjusted $

42 $

357 $

(315) (88.2)

% China equity income (loss) $

(137) $

192 $



(329) n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $

687 $

741 $

(54) (7.3)

%

__________ (a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.02) and $(0.05) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. (b) n.m. = not meaningful

General Motors

(NYSE:GM ) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM's Buick , Cadillac , Chevrolet , and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements : This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10.4-11.1

$ 10.0-11.4 Income tax expense 2.4-2.7

2.2-2.8 Automotive interest income, net (0.1)

(0.1) Adjustments(a) 1.3

0.9 EBIT-adjusted $ 14.0-15.0

$ 13.0-15.0

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to

EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Diluted earnings per common share $ 9.14-9.64

$ 8.93-9.93 Adjustments(a) 0.86

0.57 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 10.00-10.50

$ 9.50-10.50

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details. These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending December 31, 2024

Updated

Previous Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 22.0-24.0

$ 19.2-22.2 Less: Capital expenditures 10.0-11.0

10.0-11.0 Adjustments 0.5

0.3 Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a) $ 12.5-13.5

$ 9.5-11.5

__________ (a) These expected financial results do not include the potential impact of future adjustments related to special items.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Income Statement Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 44,735

$



26

$

-

$







(26)

$ 44,735

$ 40,503

$



25

$

-

$







(30)

$ 40,498 GM Financial -

-

4,031

(10)

4,021

-

-

3,641

(8)

3,633 Total net sales and revenue 44,735

26

4,031

(36)

48,757

40,503

25

3,641

(38)

44,131 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of sales 38,768

240

-

(1)

39,007

35,141

706

-

(5)

35,842 GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses -

-

3,354

-

3,353

-

-

2,933

-

2,933 Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense 2,544

203

-

(1)

2,745

2,217

127

-

(1)

2,344 Total costs and expenses 41,312

442

3,354

(2)

45,105

37,359

833

2,933

(6)

41,118 Operating income (loss) 3,424

(417)

678

(33)

3,651

3,144

(807)

708

(32)

3,013 Automotive interest expense 206

30

-

(30)

206

231

9

-

(11)

229 Interest income and other non-operating income, net 379

11

-

4

394

406

26

-

20

453 Equity income (loss) (132)

-

10

-

(122)

194

-

33

-

227 Income (loss) before income taxes $

3,465

$

(435)

$

687

$







-

$

3,717

$

3,514

$

(791)

$

741

$







-

$

3,464 Income tax expense (benefit)















709

















470 Net income (loss)















3,008

















2,994 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests















48

















70 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders















$

3,056

















$

3,064







































Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders















$

3,029

















$

3,038















































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $

128,007

$



76

$

-

$







(76)

$

128,008

$

118,403

$



76

$

-

$







(81)

$

118,398 GM Financial -

-

11,761

(29)

11,732

-

-

10,482

(17)

10,465 Total net sales and revenue 128,007

76

11,761

(105)

139,740

118,403

76

10,482

(98)

128,863 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of sales 109,958

1,662

-

(2)

111,618

102,917

1,811

-

(7)

104,721 GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses -

-

9,569

(1)

9,568

-

-

8,314

(1)

8,313 Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense 6,813

482

-

(3)

7,292

7,089

362

-

(2)

7,449 Total costs and expenses 116,771

2,144

9,569

(5)

128,478

110,006

2,172

8,314

(10)

120,483 Operating income (loss) 11,237

(2,067)

2,192

(100)

11,262

8,397

(2,096)

2,168

(88)

8,380 Automotive interest expense 631

158

-

(158)

631

691

20

-

(22)

689 Interest income and other non-operating income, net 785

29

(1)

(58)

756

1,068

86

(1)

66

1,219 Equity income (loss) (366)

-

55

-

(311)

246

-

111

-

357 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 11,026

$(2,196)

$





2,246

$







-

$ 11,076

$

9,019

$(2,030)

$





2,278

$







-

$

9,267 Income tax expense (benefit)















2,238

















1,421 Net income (loss)















8,837

















7,846 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests















132

















179 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders















$

8,969

















$

8,026







































Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders















$

8,914

















$

7,946

__________ 1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Basic earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $







3,056

$







3,064

$







8,969

$







8,026 Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock(a) (27)

(26)

(55)

(80) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $







3,029

$







3,038

$







8,914

$







7,946















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,116

1,372

1,136

1,384















Basic earnings per common share $







2.71

$







2.21

$







7.85

$







5.74 Diluted earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders – diluted $







3,029

$







3,038

$







8,914

$







7,946















Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 1,131

1,378

1,147

1,390















Diluted earnings per common share $







2.68

$







2.20

$







7.77

$







5.72 Potentially dilutive securities(b) 6

14

6

14

__________ (a)

Includes an insignificant amount in participating securities income from a subsidiary for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. (b)

Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options, Performance Stock Units and Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) at September 30, 2024 and outstanding stock options and RSUs at September 30, 2023, were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share (EPS) because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined ASSETS





































Current Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $

18,172

$

720

$

4,852

$







-

$

23,744

$

12,228

$ 1,344

$

5,282

$







-

$

18,853 Marketable debt securities 8,477

-

-

-

8,477

7,613

-

-

-

7,613 Accounts and notes receivable, net(a) 12,684

38

1,679

(619)

13,782

11,814

-

1,891

(1,327)

12,378 GM Financial receivables, net(e) -

-

44,736

(283)

44,453

-

-

39,246

(170)

39,076 Inventories 17,330

-

-

(5)

17,325

16,467

-

-

(6)

16,461 Other current assets(b) 2,639

39

4,957

1

7,636

1,994

466

5,205

(428)

7,238 Total current assets 59,303

796

56,224

(905)

115,419

50,115

1,809

51,624

(1,931)

101,618 Non-current Assets





































GM Financial receivables, net(d) -

-

46,249

(320)

45,928

-

-

45,391

(348)

45,043 Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates 9,469

-

1,570

-

11,039

8,943

-

1,670

-

10,613 Property, net 51,306

89

109

-

51,505

50,104

93

124

-

50,321 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,682

717

1,346

-

4,745

2,793

715

1,354

-

4,862 Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

30,956

-

30,956

-

-

30,582

-

30,582 Deferred income taxes 21,003

1,751

(1,747)

-

21,007

21,722

1,723

(1,106)

-

22,339 Other assets(c) 9,512

199

1,211

(2,232)

8,690

6,869

215

1,140

(538)

7,686 Total non-current assets 93,972

2,756

79,694

(2,552)

173,870

90,430

2,745

79,156

(886)

171,446 Total Assets $ 153,275

$ 3,552

$

135,918

$





(3,457)

$ 289,289

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$

130,780

$





(2,817)

$ 273,064 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current Liabilities





































Accounts payable (principally trade)(a) $

29,527

$

135

$

586

$





(619)

$

29,629

$

27,846

$

185

$

1,136

$





(1,054)

$

28,114 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt





































Automotive(a)(e) 1,147

5

-

(208)

944

591

272

-

(435)

428 GM Financial -

-

35,218

-

35,218

-

-

38,540

-

38,540 Cruise(e) -

75

-

(75)

-

-

6

-

(6)

- Accrued liabilities(b) 24,165

354

5,157

(4)

29,672

21,468

590

5,741

(436)

27,364 Total current liabilities 54,839

568

40,961

(905)

95,463

49,906

1,053

45,417

(1,931)

94,445 Non-current Liabilities





































Long-term debt





































Automotive(c) 15,512

2,259

-

(2,232)

15,540

15,979

544

-

(538)

15,985 GM Financial -

-

76,149

-

76,149

-

-

66,788

-

66,788 Cruise(d) -

320

-

(320)

-

-

348

-

(348)

- Postretirement benefits other than pensions 4,235

-

-

-

4,235

4,345

-

-

-

4,345 Pensions 5,991

-

7

-

5,998

6,673

-

8

-

6,680 Other liabilities 14,469

455

2,817

-

17,742

13,447

454

2,614

-

16,515 Total non-current liabilities 40,207

3,035

78,974

(2,552)

119,664

40,444

1,345

69,409

(886)

110,312 Total Liabilities 95,045

3,603

119,935

(3,457)

215,127

90,350

2,399

114,826

(2,817)

204,757 Noncontrolling interest - Cruise stock incentive awards -

-

-

-

-

-

118

-

-

118 Equity





































Common stock, $0.01 par value 11

-

-

-

11

12

-

-

-

12 Additional paid-in capital(f) 18,625

693

1,255

(1,231)

19,342

18,866

240

1,314

(1,290)

19,130 Retained earnings 47,849

(1,934)

16,133

1

62,050

39,579

(12)

15,823

1

55,391 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,065)

2

(1,405)

-

(10,468)

(9,066)

1

(1,183)

-

(10,247) Total stockholders' equity 57,420

(1,239)

15,983

(1,229)

70,935

49,391

229

15,954

(1,289)

64,286 Noncontrolling interests(f) 809

1,188

-

1,229

3,227

805

1,809

-

1,289

3,903 Total Equity 58,230

(51)

15,983

-

74,162

50,196

2,038

15,954

-

68,189 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 153,275

$ 3,552

$

135,918

$





(3,457)

$ 289,289

$ 140,546

$ 4,555

$

130,780

$





(2,817)

$ 273,064

__________ (a)

Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.4 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.2 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at September 30, 2024; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.8 billion due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2023. (b)

Eliminations primarily related to intercompany asset transfer between Automotive and Cruise for autonomous vehicle (AV) capital at December 31, 2023. (c)

Eliminations primarily related to convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive at September 30, 2024 and deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering, capital spending, restructuring and other costs incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive. (d)

Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial. (e)

Eliminations primarily related to GM Financial accounts receivables due from Automotive and Cruise. (f)

Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and

C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1 Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined Cash flows from operating activities





































Net income (loss) $

8,944

$(1,743)

$

1,637

$







-

$

8,837

$

7,537

$(1,336)

$

1,645

$







-

$

7,846 Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

3,633

-

3,633

-

-

3,697

-

3,697 Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net 4,871

623

29

-

5,523

4,984

27

30

-

5,041 Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses (231)

-

2

-

(228)

111

-

3

-

114 Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net (232)

-

(55)

-

(287)

77

-

(111)

-

(34) Pension contributions and OPEB payments (815)

-

-

-

(815)

(676)

-

-

-

(676) Pension and OPEB income, net 49

-

1

-

50

(65)

-

1

-

(64) Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes 970

(455)

881

-

1,396

879

(694)

49

-

235 Change in other operating assets and liabilities(a)(c) 5,618

(175)

(1,014)

(6,549)

(2,120)

3,293

583

(454)

(2,309)

1,114 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,174

(1,750)

5,114

(6,549)

15,989

16,140

(1,420)

4,862

(2,309)

17,273 Cash flows from investing activities





































Expenditures for property (7,495)

(4)

(16)

(81)

(7,597)

(7,072)

(50)

(21)

(121)

(7,264) Available-for-sale marketable securities, acquisitions (3,467)

-

-

-

(3,467)

(3,499)

(490)

-

-

(3,989) Available-for-sale marketable securities, liquidations 2,757

-

-

-

2,757

4,966

1,709

-

-

6,675 Purchases of finance receivables(a) -

-

(31,222)

5,358

(25,864)

-

-

(28,376)

1,196

(27,180) Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables(a) -

-

23,524

1

23,526

-

-

21,132

2

21,135 Purchases of leased vehicles -

-

(11,243)

-

(11,243)

-

-

(10,247)

-

(10,247) Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles -

-

8,627

-

8,627

-

-

9,860

-

9,860 Other investing activities(b)(d) (1,999)

-

1

1,256

(742)

(1,471)

-

(252)

632

(1,091) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10,204)

(4)

(10,329)

6,535

(14,004)

(7,076)

1,169

(7,903)

1,710

(12,100) Cash flows from financing activities





































Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt(d) (1)

-

87

-

85

227

-

(24)

(252)

(48) Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months)(b) 64

1,044

38,142

(1,087)

38,163

18

151

37,339

(151)

37,357 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (128)

(7)

(31,882)

6

(32,012)

(1,612)

(22)

(31,650)

14

(33,269) Payment to purchase common stock (2,378)

-

-

-

(2,378)

(1,119)

-

-

-

(1,119) Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock(b) -

255

-

(255)

-

-

362

-

(362)

- Dividends paid(c) (408)

-

(1,469)

1,350

(526)

(375)

-

(1,469)

1,350

(493) Other financing activities (65)

(162)

(142)

-

(369)

(279)

(207)

(116)

-

(602) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,916)

1,130

4,735

14

2,963

(3,138)

284

4,080

599

1,826 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (84)

-

(67)

-

(151)

(9)

-

41

-

31 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,969

(625)

(547)

-

4,798

5,916

34

1,079

-

7,030 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,310

1,359

8,249

-

21,917

13,746

1,526

6,676

-

21,948 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $

18,279

$

734

$

7,702

$







-

$

26,715

$

19,663

$ 1,560

$

7,755

$







-

$

28,978

__________ (a)

Includes

eliminations of $5.3 billion and $1.0 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 primarily driven by purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial (b)

Includes

eliminations of $0.9 billion convertible note issued by Cruise to Automotive in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $0.4 billion of Automotive investment in Cruise in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. (c)

Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. (d)

Includes eliminations of $0.3 billion of Intercompany loans due from Automotive to GM Financial in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):



GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $ 41,157

$

3,517

$



62

$





-

$

44,735

$



26

$

4,031

$







(36)

$

48,757 Expenditures for property $

2,128

$

91

$



10

$





-

$



2,229

$



3

$

6

$









8

$

2,245 Depreciation and amortization $

1,491

$



131

$



27

$





-

$



1,650

$



6

$

1,217

$









-

$

2,873 Impairment charges $



-

$

-

$



-

$





-

$

-

$



-

$



-

$









-

$

- Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $



309

$

(132)

$



-

$





-

$





177

$



-

$



10

$









-

$



187





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

































Net sales and revenue $ 36,106

$

4,330

$



67

$





-

$

40,503

$



25

$

3,641

$







(38)

$

44,131 Expenditures for property $

2,435

$

87

$





5

$





-

$



2,528

$



18

$

4

$







30

$

2,581 Depreciation and amortization $

1,585

$



158

$





5

$





-

$



1,749

$



12

$

1,231

$









-

$

2,992 Impairment charges $



-

$

-

$



-

$





-

$

-

$



-

$



-

$









-

$

- Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $



105

$



190

$



-

$





-

$





295

$



-

$



33

$









-

$



328





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

































Net sales and revenue $

117,981

$

9,897

$



130

$





-

$

128,007

$



76

$ 11,761

$







(105)

$

139,740 Expenditures for property $

7,220

$



258

$



18

$





-

$



7,495

$



4

$

16

$







81

$

7,597 Depreciation and amortization $

4,415

$



403

$



53

$





-

$



4,871

$



18

$

3,662

$









-

$

8,551 Impairment charges $

-

$



-

$



-

$





-

$





-

$



605

$



-

$









-

$



605 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $

766

$

(343)

$



-

$





-

$





423

$



-

$



55

$









-

$



477





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

































Net sales and revenue $

106,214

$ 12,011

$



177

$





-

$

118,403

$



76

$ 10,482

$







(98)

$

128,863 Expenditures for property $

6,710

$



350

$



12

$





-

$



7,072

$



50

$

21

$







121

$

7,264 Depreciation and amortization $

4,544

$



424

$



15

$





-

$



4,984

$



27

$

3,727

$









-

$

8,738 Impairment charges $

-

$

-

$



-

$





-

$

-

$



-

$



-

$









-

$

- Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $

89

$



348

$



-

$





-

$





437

$



-

$



111

$









-

$



548

__________ (a)

Includes Automotive China joint ventures (Automotive China

JVs) equity loss of $137 million and $347 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and Automotive China JVs equity income of $192 million and $353 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. (b)

Equity earnings related to

Ultium Cells Holdings LLC, an equally owned joint venture with LG Energy Solution, are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles (EVs). Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $309 million and $788 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and $101 million and $191 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material1

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these, and other measures, as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.



EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders)

EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.



EPS-diluted-adjusted

(Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share)

EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted

(Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate)

ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.



ROIC-adjusted

(Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity)

ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and

other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

(Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities)

Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to

EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $









3,056

$









3,064

$









8,969

$









8,026 Income tax expense (benefit) 709

470

2,238

1,421 Automotive interest expense 206

229

631

689 Automotive interest income (274)

(322)

(688)

(801) Adjustments













Restructuring actions(b) 190

-

190

- Buick dealer strategy(c) 150

93

321

438 GMI plant wind down(d) 43

-

146

- Headquarters relocation(e) 34

-

34

- Cruise restructuring(f) -

-

583

- Voluntary separation program(g) -

30

-

905 GM Korea wage litigation(h) -

-

-

(76) Total adjustments 417

123

1,274

1,267 EBIT-adjusted 4,115

3,564

12,424

10,601 Operating segments













GM North America (GMNA) 3,982

3,526

12,254

10,295 GM International (GMI) 42

357

82

940 Cruise (383)

(732)

(1,284)

(1,904) GM Financial(i) 687

741

2,246

2,278 Total operating segments 4,327

3,892

13,299

11,610 Corporate and eliminations(j) (213)

(328)

(874)

(1,009) EBIT-adjusted $









4,115

$









3,564

$







12,424

$







10,601

__________ (a)

Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (b)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to employee separation charges primarily in North America. (c)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain

Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy. (d)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the wind down of our manufacturing operations in Colombia and Ecuador. (e)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the GM headquarters relocation, primarily consisting of accelerated depreciation. (f)

These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring costs resulting from Cruise voluntarily pausing its driverless, supervised and manual

AV operations in the U.S. and the indefinite delay of the Cruise Origin. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier related charges and employee separation charges. (g)

This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the acceleration of attrition as part of the cost reduction program announced in January 2023, primarily in the U.S. (h)

This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the partial resolution of subcontractor matters in Korea. (i)

GM Financial amounts represent

EBT-adjusted. (j)

GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the

Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $

3,029

$

2.68

$

3,038

$

2.20

$

8,914

$

7.77

$

7,946

$

5.72 Adjustments(a) 417

0.37

123

0.09

1,274

1.11

1,267

0.91 Tax effect on adjustments(b) (96)

(0.08)

(25)

(0.02)

(290)

(0.25)

(324)

(0.23) EPS-diluted-adjusted $

3,350

$

2.96

$

3,136

$

2.28

$

9,898

$

8.63

$

8,889

$

6.40

__________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to

EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b)

The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate Effective tax rate $ 3,717

$

709

19.1

%

$

3,464

$

470

13.6

%

$

11,076

$

2,238

20.2

%

$ 9,267

$

1,421

15.3

% Adjustments(a) 418

96





123

25





1,342

290





1,267

324



ETR-adjusted $ 4,135

$

805

19.5

%

$

3,587

$

495

13.8

%

$

12,418

$

2,528

20.4

%

$

10,534

$

1,745

16.6

%

__________ (a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to

EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. These adjustments include Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests where applicable. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):



Four Quarters Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Net income attributable to stockholders $







11.1

$







10.0 Average equity(a) $







69.5

$







72.8 ROE 15.9

%

13.8

%

__________ (a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):





Four Quarters Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 EBIT-adjusted(a) $







14.2

$







14.4 Average equity(b) $







69.5

$







72.8 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 16.3

16.6 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 9.8

7.5 Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset (22.7)

(20.5) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $







73.0

$







76.4 ROIC-adjusted 19.4

%

18.9

%

__________ (a)

Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to

EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b)

Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in

EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $







7,863

$







6,794

$





19,174

$





16,140 Less: Capital expenditures (2,229)

(2,528)

(7,495)

(7,072) Add: Buick dealer strategy 100

106

376

461 Add: Restructuring actions 74

-

74

- Add: Employee separation costs -

538

58

796 Add: GMI plant wind down 26

-

35

- Adjusted automotive free cash flow $







5,834

$







4,910

$





12,222

$





10,325

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the nine months ended September 30, 2024, 27.0% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 GMNA 893

810

2,588

2,365 GMI 140

171

383

459 Total 1,033

981

2,971

2,824

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by our dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's

related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share North America













































United States 3,993

660

16.5

%

4,091

674

16.5

%

12,039

1,950

16.2

%

12,001

1,970

16.4

% Other 987

130

13.2

%

933

122

13.0

%

2,887

376

13.0

%

2,647

338

12.8

% Total North America 4,981

790

15.9

%

5,025

796

15.8

%

14,925

2,326

15.6

%

14,648

2,308

15.8

% Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa













































China(a) 6,602

426

6.5

%

6,489

542

8.3

%

18,141

1,240

6.8

%

17,740

1,530

8.6

% Other 5,486

150

2.7

%

5,547

159

2.9

%

16,168

382

2.4

%

16,363

410

2.5

% Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa 12,088

576

4.8

%

12,036

701

5.8

%

34,309

1,622

4.7

%

34,103

1,940

5.7

% South America













































Brazil 715

82

11.4

%

631

87

13.8

%

1,858

223

12.0

%

1,628

236

14.5

% Other 363

28

7.7

%

354

33

9.3

%

989

82

8.3

%

1,081

98

9.1

% Total South America 1,078

110

10.2

%

985

120

12.2

%

2,847

305

10.7

%

2,709

334

12.3

% Total in GM markets 18,146

1,475

8.1

%

18,046

1,617

9.0

%

52,081

4,253

8.2

%

51,460

4,582

8.9

% Total Europe 3,770

1

-

%

4,012

1

-

%

12,623

2

-

%

12,414

2

-

% Total Worldwide(b) 21,916

1,476

6.7

%

22,057

1,618

7.3

%

64,704

4,255

6.6

%

63,874

4,584

7.2

% United States













































Cars 723

38

5.3

%

791

55

7.0

%

2,205

141

6.4

%

2,334

183

7.9

% Trucks 1,099

337

30.7

%

1,083

343

31.7

%

3,152

987

31.3

%

3,212

982

30.6

% Crossovers 2,172

284

13.1

%

2,217

276

12.4

%

6,682

822

12.3

%

6,455

804

12.5

% Total United States 3,993

660

16.5

%

4,091

674

16.5

%

12,039

1,950

16.2

%

12,001

1,970

16.4

% China(a)













































SGMS



98









246









372









659



SGMW



329









296









868









871



Total China 6,602

426

6.5

%

6,489

542

8.3

%

18,141

1,240

6.8

%

17,740

1,530

8.6

%

__________

(a) Includes sales by the Automotive China

JVs: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW). (b)

Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 GMNA 127

165

447

538 GMI 109

130

275

338 Total fleet sales 236

295

722

876















Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales 16.0

%

18.2

%

17.0

%

19.1

%















North America capacity two-shift utilization 109.1

%

96.5

%

106.4

%

98.4

%

