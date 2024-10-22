J&K Admin Pressurising Non-Locals To Leave Valley: Mehbooba Mufti's BIG Claim After Kashmir Terror Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Peoples Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti has sought intervention from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha over the claims that the administration is pressuring non-local labourers to leave the Valley. The claim comes two days after the terror attack in the UT's Ganderbal area which killed a doctor and six non-local labourers.

Asking non-locals to leave the Kashmir Valley could lead to outrage against Kashmiris working and studying in other states of the country, the former Chief Ministe warned.

“After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non local labourers to leave the valley immediately. While I understand their obvious sense of panic but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution,” Mufti said in a post on X.

| 'So damn pleased with myself': Omar Abdullah completes 21 km marathon

A local doctor and six labourers were killed in the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderba on Sunday. The attack came days after Jammu and Kashmir got a new government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. A day before, a labourer was killed in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

In Sunday's attack, two labourers died on the spot as terrorists opened fire on the camp housing them. Four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries later.

This knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise.

“Will only create more difficulties & sends a very bad message to the country. J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror free elections & this knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise. Might also cause outrage against Kashmiris working & studying in other states,” Mehbooba said requesting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah L- G Manoj Sinha to intervene and 'at least give them enough time.'