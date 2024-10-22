Sin Chew Woodpaq Enhancing Safety Through AI Technology

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 21 October 2024 - Sin Chew Woodpaq Pte Ltd (Sin Chew), a leading integrated project logistics solutions provider , proudly announces its latest achievement: the prestigious Workplace Safety and (WSH) Tech Award 2024. This award recognizes the company's continuous efforts to prioritize and enhance workplace safety, cementing its reputation as an leader in safety innovation.







Commitment to Safety Through AI-Driven Technology

At the heart of Sin Chew's safety culture is its proactive approach to adopting cutting-edge technology. Sin Chew has implemented an AI-enabled safe driving management system across its entire fleet to further reinforce its strong safety protocols. This cutting-edge technology features advanced dash cams that monitor driver behaviour in real-time, 24/7. Using machine learning and facial recognition, the system detects critical events such as hard braking, speeding, distracted driving, and signs of fatigue. When risky behaviour is identified, it provides immediate visual and audio alerts, enabling prompt corrective actions.

Additionally, a hands-free communication feature facilitates seamless interaction between drivers and controllers, minimising distractions and enhancing road safety. This comprehensive approach has significantly reduced incidents, with Sin Chew reporting an 80% decrease in potential causes, particularly those related to distracted driving.

Fostering a Proactive Safety Culture

Sin Chew's dedication to safety goes beyond compliance; it's a core value that drives every decision.

By implementing this system, it reflects Sin Chew's dedication to enhancing driver safety, ensuring compliance with stringent regulations, and fostering a proactive safety culture. The detailed reports generated by the technology provide valuable insights into driving patterns, allowing the company to implement targeted safety initiatives. These efforts have improved driver safety and led to substantial cost savings by reducing repair costs, lowering insurance premiums, and minimising operational downtime.

The decision to adopt such technology led to Sin Chew Woodpaq's recognition at the WSH Tech Awards 2024, a testament to its leading position in workplace safety performance in the logistics industry and its unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of safety.

Long Term Commitment to Safety

Winning the WSH Tech Award is just one milestone in Sin Chew's long-term safety journey. The company is committed to continually improving its safety measures by continuously enhancing protocols, training programs, and investing in state-of-the-art safety equipment. Comprehensive wellness initiatives are also in the pipeline to ensure the holistic well-being of all employees.

As Kumaran, General Manager (Operations and Safety) at Sin Chew Woodpaq, shared, 'Our dedication to safety drives us to continuously improve our practices and technologies. These efforts are aimed at creating an even safer and more secure environment for all our employees.'

About Sin Chew Woodpaq

With over 50 years of experience, Sin Chew Woodpaq has evolved from its roots as a wooden case manufacturer into an integrated project logistics solutions provider, transforming from carpenter to engineer. At Sin Chew, we don't just build wooden cases we engineer secure, customized logistics solutions designed to meet the specific needs of your projects. Driven by a mindset of continuous transformation, we have embraced automation and digitalization to streamline our processes, enhance efficiency, and deliver even greater value to our customers.

Our team of dedicated professionals, including engineers and safety specialists, brings technical expertise and industry experience to every project, ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. Today, Sin Chew Woodpaq offers specialized solutions in heavy and sensitive machinery moving &



packing , design & engineering, customised wooden crating and jacking and skidding across a wide range of industries such as Semiconductor, Aerospace, Construction and Infrastructure, Oil & Gas and more.



Learn more about their services here .



Sin Chew Woodpaq