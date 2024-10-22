Centaurus Financial, Inc. Donates To Help Victims Of Hurricanes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centaurus Financial, Inc., an independent broker/dealer headquartered in Anaheim, California, has donated $20,000 to help the victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida, North Carolina, and other southeastern states.
Centaurus donated $10,000 each to Samaritan's Purse and the Asheville Humane Society. Samaritan's Purse, located in Boone, North Carolina, is helping victims of both hurricanes. The group is working to coordinate airlift relief to communities that were cut off by the hurricanes, delivering supplies including food, water, generators, heaters, solar lights and more.
The Asheville Humane Society, located in Asheville, North Carolina, one of the areas hardest-hit by Helene, is providing food to pet owners who lost their homes and possessions. The group's website has links for reporting pets lost and found during the hurricane.
"It's important that everyone give to help the people of the Southeast who were devastated by these hurricanes," said Ron King, Chairman and CEO of Centaurus Financial. "Samaritan's Purse works non-stop to aid those affected, and the Asheville Humane Society is likewise working tirelessly to help people who have lost pets or the means to provide for their four-legged family members. I would encourage all to open their hearts and wallets to assist these, or other groups, who are providing aid."
To donate to either of these groups, go to:
Samaritan's Purse
Asheville Humane Society
The federal government provides information on how and what to donate after disasters like these hurricanes. Charity Navigator also has lists of vetted groups that are helping.
Donations may be made to these other groups that are also assisting in relief efforts:
American Red Cross
Salvation Army
Humane Society of the U.S.
ASPCA
About Centaurus Financial
Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Centaurus Financial, Inc. is a national independent financial services company registered and licensed to offer securities, investment advisory services and insurance products. Centaurus Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA ) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC ). Centaurus Financial is registered as a broker/dealer and Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ). For more information about Centaurus Financial, please visit centaurusfinancial .
