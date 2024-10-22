Oblique Therapeutics Announces That Nav 1.8 Project Is Advancing To Next Stage

The ion chanel Nav 1.8 is a well established target of high importance in pain. In May, the company started a campaign to identify potential binding sites for antibodies using AbiProt, its proprietary discovery technology.

This R&D effort has now been concluded and a number of potential binding sites have been identified. This is a crucial step in Oblique's mission to develop innovative therapeutics for patients with chronic pain.

"In the scientific community there is a general agreement that TRPV1 and NaV 1.8 are the two most promising targets for new treatments against chronic pain. I'm therefore pleased that we have reached this important milestone in our NaV 1.8 project that was only started in the late spring this year. I'm convinced that our advanced TRPV1 program with two highly promising classes of molecules together with the NaV 1.8 project will position Oblique Therapeutics among the leaders in the pain field. Moreover, this achievement also represents further validation of our AbiProt technology", said Christer Nordstedt, CEO of Oblique Therapeutics.

The goal of Oblique is to invent and develop drug candidates that are potent analgesics while avoiding addiction and unwanted side effects. The development of antibody candidates to NaV1.8 will be carried out in close collaboration with leading experts in the field. The company shall release more information about the project as the research initiative progresses further.

About Oblique Therapeutics



Oblique Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing antibody-based therapies to address major unmet medical need in chronic pain indications. The company strives to improve patients' quality of life through cutting-edge research and innovative solutions.

