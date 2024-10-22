HUYA Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Earnings Webinar Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 12, 2024- GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA ), a leading game live streaming in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 unaudited results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, before the open of U.S. markets. The Company's

management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 12, 2024 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 12, 2024), to review and discuss the Company's business and financial performance. For participants who wish to join the webinar, please complete the online registration in advance using the links provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive an email with webinar access information, including meeting ID, meeting link, dial-in numbers, and a unique attendee ID to join the webinar. Participant Online Registration

For the purpose of this announcement only, Chinese Mainland excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, and Taiwan.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China. As a technology-driven company, Huya offers rich and dynamic content across games, e-sports, and other entertainment genres where it has cultivated a large, highly engaged, interactive, immersive community of game enthusiasts. Building on its success in game live streaming and through close collaboration with game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies, Huya is expanding its presence in the game industry, both domestically and internationally. By providing more innovative game-related services, the Company is committed to meeting the evolving needs of game enthusiasts, content creators, and industry partners.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-2290-7829

E-mail:

[email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail:

[email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE HUYA Inc.

