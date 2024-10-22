(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China RegTech Business and Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech in China is expected to grow by 34.0% on annual basis to reach US$514.95 million in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 22.2% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$384.29 million in 2023 to reach US$1.40 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The RegTech landscape in China is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While challenges such as regulatory complexity and data onshoring rules persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Chinese RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.

Recent RegTech trends in China show significant growth due to rising regulatory complexity and the demand for efficient compliance solutions.

Key trends include:

Rapid Market Growth: The Chinese RegTech market is expected to grow significantly. It is projected to reach approximately $16.21 billion in 2024. Rising compliance costs and the increasing incidence of financial fraud fuel this growth.

Adoption of Advanced Technologies: There is a marked shift towards utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies to significantly enhance compliance processes. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, empowering organizations to manage regulatory risks confidently. Government Support: The Chinese government is actively encouraging the implementation of RegTech solutions to streamline compliance and improve financial security, particularly as the digital economy expands. Example A notable example is Ant Group, which has developed RegTech solutions that leverage big data and AI to enhance compliance and risk management in financial transactions. Their platform helps financial institutions efficiently navigate regulatory requirements, showcasing the practical application of RegTech in China's dynamic financial landscape. Partnerships and Collaborations

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) are working together to encourage the use of technology to regulate the financial industry. In 2022, the PBoC released a set of draft administrative measures on data security management for public consultation, signalling the watchdog's enhanced emphasis on data processing securities amid geopolitical tensions. The PBoC and HKMA are working together to improve the financial system by using technology to improve regulation. The partnership has also led to the development of a sound system of standards and rules and a data-driven, platform-supported regulatory framework. By working together, these organizations are helping to raise the profile of RegTech and promote its integration into regulatory frameworks, ultimately benefiting both the Chinese and Hong Kong financial sectors. Key Attributes:

