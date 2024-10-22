Test And Measurement Equipment Market To Surpass $44.9 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major test and measurement equipment participants include Advantest, Anritsu, Emerson Electric, Fluke, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, Tektronix, Teledyne Technologies, Viavi Solutions

The test and measurement equipment market valuation is predicted to reach USD 44.9 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

This growth is largely driven by the rapid deployment of 5G networks, which has led to a significant demand for advanced testing solutions. As telecom companies continue to upgrade their infrastructure, the need for precise wireless test equipment is on the rise. Additionally, the increasing complexity of modern devices across industries like automotive and healthcare has necessitated more extensive testing to ensure compliance with emerging standards and optimal performance.

The focus on quality assurance and regulatory compliance across sectors is also boosting demand for high-performance testing equipment. Stricter industry standards, especially in fields like healthcare, automotive, and aerospace, require manufacturers to invest in precise and reliable measurement tools. This trend is prompting significant innovation in the test and measurement equipment market as companies look to enhance product performance and safety.

The test and measurement equipment market from the digital test segment captured over 40% of the market share in 2023. Digital testing solutions are revolutionizing the industry by improving efficiency and accuracy. The rise of automation and the integration of AI and machine learning have made real-time data analysis more accessible, particularly in sectors like telecommunications and automotive, where precision is paramount.

The market is segmented by product into wireless test equipment, general-purpose test equipment, semiconductor test equipment, and others. In 2023, general-purpose test equipment held the largest share, accounting for over 44% of the market. The increasing complexity of electronic devices has spurred demand for versatile and easy-to-use equipment with advanced features such as automated testing and cloud connectivity. This trend is particularly prominent in sectors like education and research, where cost-effective and adaptable solutions are essential.

North America led the test and measurement equipment market in 2023, with a share of over 37%, fueled by the rapid adoption of technologies like 5G and IoT. Meanwhile, Europe and the Asia Pacific region are also experiencing significant growth due to increased investments in R&D, industrial expansion, and stricter regulations across various sectors.

