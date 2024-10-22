SAFF Women's C'ship: India Look To Bury 'Ghosts Of Past' Against Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Oct 22 (IANS) A two-way battle is on the cards for the Indian Senior Women's team as they face Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Dasharath in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024.

India women have already booked their spot in the semifinals with a 5-2 win against Pakistan but there's still plenty at stake. With group supremacy on the line, India will be aiming to reclaim their dominance over Bangladesh.

At the same time, the memory of 2022 still lingers. In that year's edition of the championship, ultimate champions Bangladesh shattered India's unbeaten streak in the tournament with a 3-0 victory in the group stage, marking the first time India had fallen to their South Asian rivals in SAFF.

With all the things in mind, head coach Santosh Kashyap had announced Bala Devi, who scored the 50th international goal against Pakistan, as the captain for the match against Bangladesh.

"We have faced Bangladesh before, and we watched their last game against Pakistan. Our sole focus now is to win this match. We have both senior and young players and we are prepared to push for a win. We have had productive training sessions, and I hope we can put what we have practiced into action," Bala was quoated by AIFF website.

“As the captain, I aim to lead by example and support the team in every way. Bangladesh has some fast and youthful players, but I believe our mental strength gives us an edge, which will be crucial in tomorrow's game,” said the seasoned campaigner.

Kashyap has led the team through five days of training in Kathmandu, preparing for the challenges that lie ahead against Bangladesh.

“We had a positive start in the championship. After a strong beginning, I feel confident because Pakistan have also proven to be a tough team. They were leading 1-0 against a strong Bangladesh side for nearly 90 minutes before the game ended in a draw.

"Bangladesh dominated most of the game, but Pakistan defended well, frustrating them and holding their lead until the last moments. This gives us a chance to focus on refining our game. It's not about addressing weaknesses, as I believe we are playing good football, but there is always room for improvement in areas like attacking, defending, and transitions. We are well prepared for that,” Kashyap said.

“Tomorrow's match will be challenging, as Bangladesh are a strong side with a foreign coach and have solid tactical plans. Although we have already booked a spot in the semi-finals, we are taking it one game at a time, aiming to win every match. I prefer playing attacking football because it's not only effective but also entertaining for everyone. It's a style that I, as well as the players, enjoy, and we will try to maintain that momentum," he added.

For Bangladesh, the absence of coach Golam Rabbani Choton, along with key players like defender Akhi Khatun and Anai Mogini, will be felt. However, the team have brought in fresh talents, including young players such as Afeida Khandakar, Matsushima Sumaya, and Airin Khatun.

Bangladesh head coach Peter Butler, said, "We are coming up against an Indian team, who, in my opinion, are probably the best team in the tournament. They are very disciplined and organised in their manner and their demeanour of actually how they walk around the hotel. I'm looking forward to the game. I think it'll be quite an attacking game. The most important thing is to try and share out the workload with all our players."

“It's a do or die game. It's a game we don't want to lose. India's already booked their semi-final berth and I'm quietly optimistic," he added.