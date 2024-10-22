Amir Leaves Italy, Heads To Germany

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Rome on Tuesday morning after a state visit to the friendly Italian Republic, heading to Berlin on an official visit to the friendly Republic of Germany.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.

Earlier today, the HH the Amir was accorded an official farewell ceremony by the Italian President HE Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Presidential Palace.