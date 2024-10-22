Havila Shipping ASA: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
10/22/2024 2:16:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Havila shipping ASA hereby gives notice of
Extraordinary General Meeting.
The meeting will take place on 12 November, 2024, at 10 :00hours.
The meeting will be held as a digital meeeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.
The notice will be sent to shareholders, by post to the registered address in VPS, or through VPS.
Contacts:
Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
Chief financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
