(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCI Semiconductors and EPS Global Announce Worldwide Distribution Agreement

Providing CHERI-Enabled Devices to Combat Critical Vulnerabilities

- Colin LynchDUBLIN, IRELAND, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCI Semiconductors, a leader in CHERI-enabled device development, and EPS Global, a world leader in the value-added distribution of components and provider of IC Programming and Embedded Security solutions, today announced a strategic distribution agreement. This partnership will bring SCI's innovative ICENI family of CHERI-enabled microprocessors to a wider market, addressing critical vulnerabilities in memory-based cyber-attacks.The new ICENI family of microprocessors from SCI Semiconductor leverages industry-leading CHERI (Capability Hardware Enhanced RISC Instructions) architectural extensions, via the CHERIoT RISC-V processor, originally developed by Microsoft, to deliver the world's first high-integrity intrinsically-MemSafe devices. These microprocessors are specifically designed for applications with high-integrity, high-availability, or high-confidentiality requirements, including defense and aerospace, critical infrastructure, industry 4.0, and medical domains. Any application where confidential information, control, or command requirements are crucial will benefit from this critical protection.CHERI technology is a new approach to cybersecurity, targeting the 70% of cyber-attacks based on memory misconfiguration and misuse. Developed over the last decade by leading academic institutions, including the University of Cambridge, alongside commercial partners like Microsoft and Arm, CHERI enforces the principles of Least-Privilege and Intentionality. This revolutionary memory safety technology resolves a wide range of modern attack vectors by preventing the ability to escalate attack points and manipulate computational pointers.Colin Lynch, CEO at EPS Global, said, "We're delighted to work with SCI Semiconductors in support of their channel and customer engagement strategies. SCI's value proposition is compelling, and they're ahead of the market in terms of delivery. They're providing key security chips that meet customers' needs for secure-by-design solutions. The key markets are in critical infrastructure, defense, automotive, and aerospace. EPS Global can add significant value in this space through our customer engagement, distribution expertise, and secure provisioning capabilities."Haydn Povey, CEO of SCI Semiconductor, added, "We are extremely pleased to be working with EPS Global to support the distribution and adoption of our ICENI family of devices. Security of electronic systems is critical, with McKinsey estimating over $1 Trillion of damage every year from cyber-attacks. Only through the partnership of SCI's intrinsically secure devices, and the knowledge and expertise of EPS in the distribution channel is it possible to tackle the epidemic of vulnerable systems in our homes, products, and businesses."This partnership combines SCI's cutting-edge CHERI-enabled devices with EPS Global's extensive distribution network and expertise in semiconductor programming services. EPS Global's secure provisioning capabilities will further enhance the security features of SCI's devices, providing a comprehensive solution for customers seeking robust protection against memory-based vulnerabilities.About EPS GlobalFounded in 1999, EPS Global is one of the world's largest IC Programming and Secure Provisioning Service providers, as well as a privately held franchise distributor of semiconductor components from industry-leading manufacturers.EPS Global works with Tier 1 Automotive electronic suppliers, top 20 OEMs, and top 50 contract manufacturers, providing semiconductor programming services to the automotive, consumer goods, industrial, aerospace, and defense industries across EMEA, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. With 22 state-of-the-art programming centers strategically located in major electronic clusters worldwide, EPS delivers consistent product quality, competitive pricing, and reliable on-time delivery. The company has achieved VDA 6.3, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 14001 qualifications and is a corporate member of the IoT Security Foundation. For more information, visit .About SCI SemiconductorsSCI Semiconductors was formed to lead the commercialisation of CHERI technologies. With a strong focus on secure and high-integrity computing, the organization has built a team of recognised industry leaders, with decades of leadership in security, processor IP and chip design, and high-integrity software.

Dáire O'Driscoll

Select Title

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.