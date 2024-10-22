Stephanie Osier Named Top 50 Healthcare Professionals To Watch In 2024 By Relentless Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Relentless Magazine has named Stephanie Osier, a highly respected registered nurse, author, professional speaker, and organ donation and transplant specialist, as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Professionals to Watch in 2024. With over 30 years of experience in critical care nursing and organ transplantation, Osier's dedication to advancing healthcare practices and patient advocacy has earned her this prestigious recognition.A Lifelong Commitment to Healthcare and Compassionate CareRaised in a hardworking, middle-class family, Osier's dedication to healthcare was instilled early on by her mother, a critical care nurse who inspired her to pursue a career in nursing. Osier's early experiences laid the foundation for her work in critical care and, ultimately, her specialization in organ donation and transplantation-a field she was drawn to after her mother's own heart transplant journey.Over her distinguished career, Osier has compassionately cared for hundreds of end-of-life patients and their families, guiding them through the process of organ donation with empathy and professionalism. Her work has not only helped save lives but also created a lasting impact on the families who have chosen to give the gift of life.Education and Professional JourneyOsier's educational background reflects her commitment to continuous learning and excellence in healthcare. She completed her nursing education at Santa Fe Community College and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University. Furthering her expertise, Osier obtained certifications as a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) and Certified Procurement Transplant Coordinator (CPTC), allowing her to take on leadership roles in critical care and organ transplantation.A Voice for Organ Donation and TransplantationIn addition to her work as a nurse, Osier is a passionate advocate for organ donation education and has become a sought-after professional speaker. She has presented at several national conferences, including the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) National Teaching Institute (NTI) and the National Association of Transplant Coordinators (NATCO) Annual Meeting.Osier's presentations, such as“Organ Donation: From End-of-Life to a New Beginning” and“Transitioning Care from Life-Saving to Organ Preserving,” have been widely praised for their depth and practical guidance. She has also contributed to key publications and initiatives aimed at advancing the field of organ donation and transplantation, including her recent article,“Unlocking the Gift of Life: Demystifying Donation After Circulatory Death,” published by the AACN.Looking Ahead: Innovating for the FutureAs Osier continues her work in healthcare, her goals for 2024 include expanding the knowledge of critical care nurses regarding organ donation management and improving the overall organ transplantation process. She is currently working on a new orientation program designed to address staffing challenges and improve the efficiency of organ offer-to-transplantation procedures at transplant centers.Stephanie Osier's commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of organ donation has made her an influential leader in healthcare. Her recognition as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Professionals to Watch in 2024 is a testament to her passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families.About Stephanie OsierStephanie Osier is a registered nurse, author, professional speaker, and organ donation and transplant specialist with over 30 years of experience in critical care nursing. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University and is certified as a Critical Care Registered Nurse (CCRN) and Certified Procurement Transplant Coordinator (CPTC). Osier is a recognized leader in organ donation education and has presented at major national conferences, including AACN's National Teaching Institute and NATCO's Annual Meeting. She is dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals in the field of organ donation to increase the number of life-saving transplants available to those in need.For media inquiries or to request an interview with Stephanie Osier, please contact ...

